At the dawn of the 20th century more than 120 years ago, numerous “secret societies” existed in Mason County. Many of these organizations could be classified as fraternal or benevolent organizations; they existed to serve both the social and material needs of their members.
Many, but not all, of these local societies were part of larger national or international organizations. Some also served as the precursors to the insurance companies of today, providing both life and disability benefits to their members.
Crystal Lodge No. 159 of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows was organized in Ludington on June 10, 1871. The original Odd Fellows Degree Book (meeting minutes) of Crystal Lodge No. 159 from 1871 through 1881 and the membership book from 1881 through 1896 were recently donated to Mason County Historical Society and are now part of the historical archives of MCHS.
The Odd Fellows met at various locations in Ludington, but eventually held their meetings at Odd Fellows Hall located on the second floor at 115 W. Ludington Ave. Regional conventions of Odd Fellow lodges were also held in Ludington. Hundreds of members of these various lodges would meet at the Stearns Hotel in Ludington and would invariably pose for a group portrait on the steps of this prominent hotel.
The Knights of The Maccabees and the Ladies of The Maccabees were formed in Ludington on Jan. 25, 1888. Their meetings were held at the Knights of Pythias Hall on the second floor of the Clayton Block, located on the southeast corner James Street and Ludington Avenue. The local Maccabees were well known for their regional conventions held in Ludington which often included parades with elaborate horse drawn floats.
The Aug. 21, 1901 edition of The Ludington Chronicle proclaimed “THIS IS MACCABEE DAY – The Flags will Flutter and the Bands will Play and There will be ‘Honey’ for the Bees and Their Visitors.” The article then lists the following sporting events as part of this grand occasion:
• Life saving crew exhibition;
• Swimming contest at Epworth;
• Fat women’s race on Ludington Avenue;
• Fat man’s race on James Street;
• Pie Eating contest on court house square
There were also prizes offered to the day’s attendees:
• Five dollars for the heaviest Maccabee, Sir Knight or Lady, given by Sam Snow, the druggist.
• Gold mounted silk umbrella for the lightest weight Sir Knight given by the Busy Big Store.
• A fine revolving book case to lightest weight lady Maccabee … given by A. A. Palm, James Street furniture dealer.
While city residents joined the Odd Fellows and Maccabee secret societies, those in rural areas joined the Grange, more formally known as The National Grange of the Order of Patrons of Husbandry. At least 10 Granges were formed in Mason County with the following designations: Amber, Banner, Fountain, Harmony, Mason, Pere Marquette, Pomona, St. Mary’s Lake (Riverton), Summit and Victory.
Not all rural residents looked upon Granges favorably. A few years ago a descendant of the early settlers of Summit Township offered this humorous observation, “I think my family never joined because Grangers danced and played cards! (Probably drank hooch out behind the Grange hall, too!!!)”
Granges existed well into the 20th century and if you were to attend a Grange meeting, especially in Riverton Township, you likely could have danced to a band like the Gustafson Sisters Band, with Patricia playing drums, Barbara on trumpet, Phyllis on saxophone and oldest sister Irma Jean playing the accordion.
One of the few secret societies that originated locally was the Sons of King Jacqua. This was a benevolent society; it existed to serve its members through life and accident benefits. This society was formed in 1895 and met at Tripp’s Hall located at 410 W. Ludington Ave.
The archives of MCHS house a bylaw book of this organization that denotes the unique qualifications for membership including: “No person employed in the handling, dealing, or offering for sale etc., of any intoxicating liquors as beverages shall become a member of this order,” and “Any member who shall hereafter remove his residence or himself south of the Mason Dixon line shall cease to be a member and forfeit his membership.”
While there were restrictions to membership, there were also benefits to members including; “Upon proof of death of a member in good standing the family of the deceased shall be paid a benefit of $50.” In addition members were eligible for $6 per week benefits for an extensive (and rather gruesome) list of 55 disabilities or accidents.
Most of the secret societies have either ceased to exist or have evolved significantly today, but at one time they served a vital role in the social, religious and economic lives of Mason County residents.