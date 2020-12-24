How lovely are thy branches!”
What is it about pine trees that makes us elevate them to superstar status during the Christmas season, as if their presence can calm fierce storms and erase world ills?
Why do pungent fragrance and sticky limbs adorned with LED lighting mesmerize, captivate and stop us in our hectic holiday tracks?
I’ll search later to learn exactly how pines became part of holiday festivities. Today, I’m giving my own sweet take.
Perhaps the answer is simple.
Christmas trees offer increased illumination at the darkest time of year called the Winter Solstice.
Their light is especially welcome during one of the darkest seasons of history, when it can feel as if all is lost. It’s not.
A recent New York Times article got me questioning Christmas-tree magic. The article stated that people rushed tree stands early this year, leaving them almost bare.
“The Christmas Story” isn’t about trees. Trees birth strong holiday feelings, but not fact.
The nativity supposedly featured a simple stable, bleating animals and a bold star viewed by shepherds keeping watch over real sheep (a star we may again witness soon!!).
There’s nothing in this tale about trees. Mary and Joseph traveled desert conditions, not forest trails.
Yet, we’ve managed to embrace a tradition that makes pine trees centerpieces in the Christmas-glory crown.
They’ve become big holiday stars. After Jesus, of course.
Why would a tree deserve such yearly adoration?
Think of all the ways in which trees improve our lives throughout the year.
Young children fearlessly scale their branches, fall hard, then get back up and climb again. One life lesson there.
We hang all kinds of swings on sturdy branches, then pump as hard as we can to touch the heavens, with feet awkwardly extended like ballet dancers.
We seek shelter on daily walks from pouring rain or escape relentless heat under naturally protective tree shade.
We marvel over fall-color beauty, where majestic pines offer stunning green contrast to brilliant hues showcasing gold, red and orange.
We laugh when squirrels chase each other to the top of them. Then curse as they relentlessly throw rock-hard pine cones down on human heads.
We build baby furniture and more from soft pine wood, memorable gifts we lovingly pass down to new generations.
We believe they hold special power to heal us. We hug and talk to them, believing they understand, too.
I do.
We savor their fragrant aroma and walk park trails made more stunning by the pine’s quiet beauty. We crane overworked necks to marvel at the tallest one.
Charlie Brown made us love the saddest holiday tree and Linus shared these kind words, “Maybe it just needs a little love.”
Don’t we all.
We can’t officially welcome in the holidays until we’ve tied a tree to our car’s roof, tradition birthed in childhood.
Those without easy holiday access overpay for trees that travel state lines. The more fortunate of us get to cut one fresh, an early Christmas gift.
We air prime time holiday specials to ooh and aah over national and state Christmas-tree lightings that officially kick off the holiday season.
We cut sticky boughs to make festive holiday wreaths and garlands, then bring the smell indoors and pretend we’re in a healing forest.
We use wood to heat homes, cook food, and enjoy roaring campfires, where adults and laughing children roast gooey marshmallows over lingering embers on sultry summer nights.
We get all giddy viewing an Eagle proudly perched atop taller pines.
Trees give us much, so it’s fitting that pines are part of celebratory festivities that welcome in the ancient tale of a baby’s birth.
Minus any trees, or Santa.
Trees feed faith, something that most could use more of these days.
We hurt when the oldest trees die, as if we’ve lost an old friend, including ancient redwoods charred in devastating forest fires.
Trees combat global warming, provide food and shelter to the world’s most-endangered creatures and offer life-saving refuge during frigid weather in a time of increasing deforestation.
We plant them to celebrate a child’s birth or honor a loved one’s passing. Trees help us mark time.
We landscape with them to claim borders, soften city noise and hide ugly structures, seeking more peace in daily lives.
We easily forgive when they painfully poke us as we adorn them, then rudely toss them into the trash once seasonal celebrations end.
“Your boughs so green in summertime,
Stay bravely green in wintertime.
O Tanenbaum, O Christmas Tree,
How evergreen your branches!”
At a time of year that can overwhelm, we turn off all other lights to stare silently at a tree’s magic. Sometimes for hours.
We enjoy sweet dreams in front of them and reread, “The Night Before Christmas,” to the littlest of human angels beneath their stately boughs.
We decorate with popcorn, shiny bows and ragged childhood ornaments that soften hearts and bring unexpected tears to jaded eyes.
Christmas trees help us see more clearly as we pause to remember life’s simple pleasures, ones we’d thought long forgotten.
Christmas trees are featured in yearly Nutcracker productions, before the wild stuff begins. We loudly sing off-key publicly around them, momentarily overjoyed.
Families gather around them to exchange gifts and savor homemade cinnamon rolls and Eggnog.
In a pandemic age that has claimed too many lives, Christmas trees symbolize gentler times. They serve as seasonal counselor in chief.
We’re kinder to others in the presence of Christmas trees. Or, we should be.
When the 2020 holiday hubbub is over, and the last pines have disappeared, head to the woods where nature’s light illuminates, you can still smell pine, and give tree hugs all year long—helping keep the sacred Christmas spirit alive a little longer.
O, Christmas Tree…thank you for seasonal majesty. You’ve earned your place in the holiday merriment.
Merry Christmas, everyone!
Note: In honor of holiday magic, please keep supporting your local food banks and local/state parks. Kindness paid forward.