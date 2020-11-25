I’ve always loved Thanksgiving.
It’s an unassuming little holiday hidden in the middle of all the frenetic Black-Friday hype that challenges us to pause briefly. Thanksgiving doesn’t worship razzle dazzle. It embraces the heart of family gatherings, comfy couches and football, spirited conversations and another sinful serving of pie.
After we’ve first paused to give thanks.
We’re facing our first COVID-19 Thanksgiving amid heartbreaking restrictions. During a year when anger, division and a relentless virus that cares nothing about politics continues to wreak havoc, we’ve just completed one of the most emotional elections of our lifetime.
We’re a bit off-kilter, fighting one another instead of attacking serious problems impacting all. Some still refuse to wear masks to protect public health for political reasons. Meanwhile, the virus rages on.
Make no mistake, COVID-19 is worse than the flu.
People are exhausted, angry and tired of this restrictive new life. That’s reality as we approach the usually festive holiday season. We can’t outrun darkness. We can change our response.
This Thanksgiving, I’m focused on gratitude.
I’m grateful for real-live heroes, especially those amazing health-care workers and first responders that selflessly show up day after day and risk their lives to save the rest of us. Would you do it?
Thank them.
On this humble holiday, I hope people stop fighting and have respectful conversations as they break bread together. Maybe briefly set aside discourse to voice gratitude for the wonder of living to breathe another day. There are empty spots at the table this year.
Perspective.
I’m thankful that hubby and I can pay our bills, have a warm place to sleep and can still help support others in need. That’s where the real gifts are.
I’m thankful for my dog, Jack. He loves everybody.
I’m delighted Hallmark Christmas Movies are back. No apologies. Harmless escapism.
I’m thankful for delicious smells that fill my house as I bake turkey and pumpkin pie. I’m thankful for warm, gooey chocolate-chip cookies, and a walkable city and stunning state park to walk off holiday indulgences.
I’m thankful I still believe good always triumphs over evil. Eventually.
I’m grateful for meaningful work created in my cozy studio, and for running water, hot showers, food, warm coats and freedom of speech.
When we pause from all the toxic 2020 noise, blessings sneak in, offering respite as alarm bells ring for the country and people’s mental health.
I’m thankful a vaccine is on the horizon, manufactured by a respected Michigan company and that it may be made in our state. I’m thankful people still lovingly care for one another, as others loudly proclaim how divided we are.
Wounded hearts still beat strong, representing the best of America.
I’m thankful The Compassionate Friends will hold its annual Worldwide Candle Lighting on Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. local time for those that have lost a child. Visit: www.compassionatefriends.org. Kindness lives on.
Instead of engaging in negative holiday rhetoric, why not work to support local food banks, deliver meals to seniors or health-care workers, or contribute to a youth coat drive? Perhaps our divisiveness would lose power if we were kinder to one another and used our amped-up energy for good.
Dreamer.
I’m thankful educators work to school children in tough times and families try hard to make it work. I’m hopeful regarding new Department of Education leadership.
I’m thrilled more young people voted for the first time, including those with disabilities. They now see voting as civic action they can’t afford to carelessly ignore. I’m thankful skilled journalists work overtime keeping us informed, as others recklessly chant fake news.
I’m thankful for the magnificent 2020 fall color and a Canon that captured its breathtaking images. I’m grateful I still believe in the power of prayer.
I’m thankful for Lake Michigan and Ludington State Park, where nature’s quiet power continues daily without seeking fanfare or applause. Beauty accessible to all. My health has benefited from spectacular sunsets, roaring waves and peaceful hikes.
I’m thankful birds still sing their aviary hearts out, my summer flowers still bloomed proudly and those frisky squirrels still out run the dog and empty my bird feeders.
I’m thankful to those providing us with groceries through farming, transportation, stocking shelves, cashiering or shopping for us, so everyone can have milk, bread and toilet paper. I’m thankful for mail carriers that delivered people’s votes and my online orders, including holiday gifts. The sound of their footsteps on my porch lightens my mood.
I love the sweet voice of my elderly neighbor who calls out grateful words of thanks after I’ve left fresh-baked cookies on her front porch, then waves greetings from a safe distance.
I’m thankful for headphones that blast joyful, healing music deep into my soul and for technology that shares smiling faces of those I love. I’m thankful for poll workers and the millions that voted, and for all those that peacefully marched for justice and greater equality.
Democracy at work.
I’m thankful to everyone that unselfishly wear masks to mitigate spread of the virus and save lives. Such loving actions prove that kindness, decency and humanity are very much alive.
After eight years of traveling from East Lansing, I’m thankful hubby and I now call Ludington home and can help further support community need. I’m thankful our children and grandchildren are healthy and we’ve been able to safely interact.
Sacred blessings.
Despite adult failings, I’m thankful children still believe in us. They love and forgive unconditionally and laugh hard from their tiny little bellies. Be like them.
My greatest 2020 Thanksgiving wish is that we stop our ugly war of words, think before reacting on social networking and reflect on our individual responsibility to make this planet better.
We’re in this together, folks.
I’m fixated on Thanksgiving gratitude, and a second piece of pumpkin pie with extra whipped crème.
What are you thankful for?
Happy Thanksgiving, everybody!
Make it peaceful — in honor of a simple little holiday, and all those empty chairs.