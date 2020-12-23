Merry Christmas!
And Happy Holidays!
However you celebrate the season, I hope you find joy in it.
Joy has been in short supply in 2020.
It’s been a year about as bright as Monday — a mostly gloomy day marking the winter solstice — the day with fewest daylight hours of the year.
The promise of Christmas and the promise of solstice are for a new beginning, a time of increasing light even during the darkest days of a dark year.
For many, including our family, it’s going to be a different Christmas. We will see all the kids and grandkids over the Christmas season — but not all together at once. We decided to wait for the big gathering until this COVID-19 pandemic is better controlled.
Brenda and I are talking about a Christmas day hike rather than a houseful of grandkids.
It wasn’t an easy decision. Those kids and grandkids bring much joy to us. Seeing them together conversing, playing, laughing and sharing gifts more important than the wrapped ones would vaccinate me against the dark side of the world where there is discord, needless strife and not enough understanding that no matter our differences, we can choose to work and live together.
We had the first of the small family gatherings over the weekend. The hugs from those grandkids and their big smiles were warmer than the summer sun and just as welcome.
The grandkids, their young lives changed by online classrooms and reduced social interactions at an age they are learning how to get along, show resilience. Time with them is a gift more precious than anything Amazon can deliver.
They buoyed my spirits. They got me thinking good and positive thoughts. They brightened my outlook, one at times dimmed by too much discord and distrust in the public arena.
During gift giving, we enjoyed their excitement at each item newly unwrapped.
We took a walk. Little Meara’s tiny hand grasping a finger as she yakked on as only a young child learning language can. Her smile was more captivating than any Christmas light display. Her older sister Bridget marching ahead carrying a book received as a gift.
We sprawled on the floor in front of a fireplace putting together a kids’ puzzle of a happy animal-, flower- and sunshine-filled world.
After a meal — a family communion, if you will — the granddaughters and I played hide and seek. It’s not easy for a guy my size and age to hide in a small house, but the girls sure enjoyed finding me in my not-so-hidden hiding places.
Then it was over. It was time for them to prepare for bed and the next day for us to hit the road for the drive home.
We’ll let some time pass before getting together with two other out-of-town grandkids to make sure we don’t share more than intended gifts.
We will see our Ludington granddaughter and family, but with the COVID cases here having touched her school and her mom’s work, when isn’t certain.
Such is 2020.
We adjust and make the best of it. We don’t live in fear, but we live with the understanding that being reckless about COVID could cause grief for others due to actions we take. We don’t want that.
The bright side of Christmas in rotation – something we’ve done before because of work schedules and such – is the joy of Christmas won’t end this weekend. We’ll stretch it out, perhaps right through the 12th day of Christmas Jan. 6.
Being flexible has rewards.
We’ll engage in the bulk or our traditions this holiday season. We’ll miss some, such as the midnight candlelit Christmas Eve service our church has chosen to forego. We will find a way, though, to spread a little light to brighten the night.
We hope that by taking a cautious approach now, we can gather together this summer at our U.P. cottage or around the table on our Ludington deck in health and happiness.
Others will make different choices. Christmas is a special time for families, after all.
We’re OK with our choice.
Just as the days will start gaining daylight through winter to bring us the long days of summer, we will enjoy the cheer received this extended holiday to brighten 2021.
May your Christmas bring cheer to you and yours.
Be safe and have a Merry Christmas!