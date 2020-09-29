With just a week to go before the Oct. 1 budget deadline, our state’s elected leaders have put together a $62.8 billion spending plan for the upcoming fiscal year. We’re pleased to see they were able to offer a balanced budget despite the pandemic-related shortfalls.
Earlier this year, predictions for slashed budgets, including that of schools, sounded dire. But applying existing federal aid dollars, spending cuts and other measures seemed to spare classrooms and most other key areas from pain. The state is facing an expected $2.5 billion budget hole.
Since the passing of the federal $2 trillion CARES Act in late March, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the state budget director and some in the Legislature have called on Congress and the White House for more assistance.
Yet this budget deal seems to show that even a state hit as hard as Michigan by COVID-19 — and self-imposed lockdowns — can manage to get by without another huge influx of federal relief.
Whitmer has continued calling for it, though. She recently penned a piece for CNN, writing the following: “...President Trump has been playing political games and downplaying the deadly nature of this virus...It is time for the president and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to do the right thing and come to the table with congressional Democrats to negotiate a much-needed, comprehensive relief package that meets the scale of this crisis.”
It’s ironic for our governor to be pointing fingers at Trump and Republicans for their “games,” while she has assumed unilateral control of the state’s response to the virus, shutting out the legislative branch altogether with her slew of executive orders and shutdowns. Michigan’s economy has suffered as a result — and consequently the state’s revenues.
Whitmer did need the Legislature’s cooperation on the budget, however. So it’s good they were able to work together and offer K-12 schools and other departments some much-needed certainty.
Since their budget year began July 1, the state’s public schools have largely been operating in the dark about what their bottom line would look like. Now they know.
The budget includes roughly $17.6 billion for the School Aid Fund, which shields schools from cuts.
Rep. Shane Hernandez, chair of the House Appropriations Committee, called the budget “fiscally conservative and responsible.”
Hernandez, R-Port Huron, also got in a dig at Whitmer: “This proves good things happen when government functions the way it is intended — when the governor works with the Legislature, instead of making unilateral decisions without legislative input.”
The budget is a good step. But we’d also like to see more cooperation between Whitmer and lawmakers on other issues facing the state.