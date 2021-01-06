Several congressional Republicans are considering making a last, desperate stand to overturn the results of the 2020 election and give President Donald Trump a second term he didn’t earn at the ballot box.
In a constitutional maneuver that has been attempted several times before without success, some GOP House members are signaling they will object to the Electoral College votes cast last month in Michigan and other hotly contested states.
If they can convince at least one of their Senate colleagues to join them, it will trigger a process in which both chambers must debate and vote on whether to accept the electoral votes from those states. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, has asked his caucus not to join this futile effort, although newly elected Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville and Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley are suggesting they’ll join the House objections.
This coup attempt has virtually no chance of succeeding. The Democratic-controlled House will not approve it, and without McConnell’s backing, winning a majority in the Senate is unlikely.
But it will continue the canard that the election was somehow stolen from Trump, a claim that has been rebuffed by courts throughout the country, including the U.S. Supreme Court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority and three justices appointed by the president.
House Democrats tried a similar move in 2017 to block Trump’s seating as president on the equally unsubstantiated claims of Russian collusion and voter suppression. No Senate members joined and the attempt failed. That was true as well after the 2000 election when a challenge was raised to Florida’s vote.
The last time Congress was forced to debate and vote on an Electoral College challenge was in 2004 when an objection to Ohio’s vote, supported by then Sen. Barbara Boxer, D-California, was raised and defeated.
The authority of Congress to undo the results of the Electoral College vote is intended as a safety valve to counter convincing evidence of massive fraud aimed at undoing the will of the American electorate.
No such evidence exists with the 2020 election. In this case, any GOP congress members who participate in the scheme are simply humoring Trump’s delusion that he was the rightful winner of the election, despite losing the Electoral College vote by a margin of 306-232 and the popular balloting by 7 million votes.
The president’s denial has become destructive to the nation and to his party. He has pursued every legal avenue available to him, and all have led nowhere. That so many in the GOP have supported him calls into question that party’s respect for democracy.
Wednesday’s action by Congress should be, as it nearly always has been, a largely ceremonial gesture to affirm the will of the electorate as expressed by the voters of the Electoral College.
Donald Trump can go kicking and screaming from the White House if he chooses. But Republicans should give him no further help in trying to hold an office he has no legitimate right to claim.