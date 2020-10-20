This is how government should work in a crisis.
Recognizing the COVID-19 pandemic still needs active management by the state, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican legislative leaders came together last week to pass a series of pandemic-related bills.
The package required negotiation and compromise, but they were able to get it done quickly, without drama and without reaching a stand-off.
It’s a great start toward restoring regular-order governing in Michigan. And it offers proof that the governor and legislative leaders can work together when they have to.
Whitmer had deemed this sort of collaboration impossible, or at least too time consuming when she seized unilateral control of the state in April. She issued more than 180 executive orders since March 10, most of which were ruled unconstitutional by the state Supreme Court because her emergency order extensions were not approved by the Legislature.
While Whitmer has been hesitant to relinquish her total control of the state and is still trying to find loopholes to the court order, it is a positive sign that she worked with lawmakers last week.
The package includes more than a dozen bills. Chief among them is a measure to extend unemployment benefits to 26 weeks, providing much needed relief for those workers still sidelined by the impact of the COVID-19 shutdowns.
Laws would also provide liability protections for health care workers treating virus patients, and extend the deadline for licensing and state ID renewals.
It also reshapes state nursing home policy to better shield residents from COVID exposure. Lawmakers passed similar legislation earlier, but the governor vetoed it. She should sign it this time.
There’s still a lot to be done. For instance, the Legislature is pushing a bill to provide liability protections to businesses that open during the pandemic. It is a reasonable bill that contains safeguards against abuse. Whitmer should sign it, too.
And some agreement must be reached on masks. The governor wants to continue her statewide mandate, while Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, has said he opposes forced mask wearing.
This is a vital issue. There’s general scientific agreement that masks and social distancing can slow the spread of the virus. Lawmakers should be open to reasonable requirements that protect residents and allow state businesses to fully reopen.
The restoration of democratic governing is off to an encouraging start. We urge both lawmakers and legislators to commit to keeping it going.