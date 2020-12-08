Everyone’s budget is pinched these days, and that includes local communities. Too many Michigan residents are facing unemployment, furloughs and other uncertainties, however, for local governments to be asking for more taxes.
Yet that’s what many of them want to do. Given we’re still in the middle of a pandemic, it’s the wrong idea and the wrong time.
Last week, the Michigan Municipal League requested the Legislature take up its “community stabilization plan” that would allow cities to raise taxes on residents by easing current restrictions.
The proposal seeks changes to the state’s 1994 Proposal A to give local governments more flexibility to raise property taxes. In addition, they’d like to alter income tax laws to account for the greater number of people who are working from home, and consequently impacting their bottom line.
At a Monday press conference, Westland Mayor Bill Wild said: “Unless the Michigan Legislature acts quickly to pass a community stabilization plan, local government will soon be unable to conduct business, and revenue losses will result in drastic cuts to public safety, infrastructure, parks and other vital services.”
That may be true. City services have already been reduced in many communities as a result of COVID-19. Other cutbacks will likely be necessary, too. That’s what cities should focus on right now.
A spokeswoman for Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, has indicated the Legislature’s focus in the lame-duck session is going to be on addressing the virus’ impact on residents and businesses.
The Republican-controlled Legislature isn’t likely to prioritize giving cities more leeway to hike taxes.
The state faces its own woes, with a projected budget deficit of up to $1 billion. Because of that shortfall, we have cautioned against the $100 million stimulus proposed recently by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
There is likely additional aid coming soon for cities, as Congress seems to be nearing a new bipartisan COVID aid deal. A coalition of lawmakers agreed last week on a $908 billion compromise which would include $160 billion for state and local governments.
Any aid, whether it comes from the federal or state government, must be directed to pandemic relief. That gets complicated when it comes to cities, as many Michigan municipalities had serious shortfalls, most of which revolve around pension debt and other unfunded liabilities that have accumulated for years.
A study last year from the Mackinac Center found Michigan’s 100 largest cities had more than $5.5 billion in combined pension liabilities.
So that’s where bailout funding would probably be directed.
Rather than seeking permission to raise taxes, cities would be better off asking Whitmer and the state Health Department to avoid further shutdowns of restaurants, casinos and other businesses that are contributing to their empty coffers.