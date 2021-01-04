Thirty years ago, the life of the carferries was in jeopardy.
Our community was at risk of being similar to so many lakeshore communities throughout the Great Lakes: one that had the benefit of being a port on the lake, and everything that comes with it.
A part of the lifeblood of Ludington has been its ties to the carferries. When Charles Conrad, Tim Anderson, Chuck Leonard, Don Clingan, Bob Manglitz and so many more did the work to form Lake Michigan Carferry and keep the SS Badger going since 1992.
It goes without saying, then, on behalf of our community and area, a heartfelt thank you needs to be said to those who saw the vision of keeping the SS Badger going all these years.
The journey of LMC, and to a degree its sister company Pere Marquette Shipping, saw its ups and downs in the span of nearly three decades. After the challenge of building the companies, the Environmental Protection Agency moved in with a new set of challenges for the SS Badger.
Once the EPA’s challenge over the coal ash was in the rear view, there were other challenges, too.
The company and the ship endured, and it was to the delight of more than just the communities of Ludington and Manitowoc, Wisconsin. Whenever the SS Badger leaves our city for its voyage across the lake or whenever it returns, not only enjoy the sight, but look around you. Look at the families, young and old, that swarm to the parks, marinas and channel to watch her arrive and depart.
The carferries are woven into the fabric of our city, our community. The SS Badger, the sole survivor, carries on our lifeblood.
We wish Interlake Holding Company best wishes in continuing on the tradition and lifeblood of the carferries, with the care of the employees and the customers who use both the SS Badger and the tug-barge Undaunted-Pere Marquette 41.
Interlake, though, wouldn’t have the opportunity to carry on the SS Badger if not for Conrad, Anderson, Clingan, Manglitz, Leonard and so many more people in the early 1990s.
Thanks again to those who rescued the SS Badger to keep the lifeblood of Ludington alive.