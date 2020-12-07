Today, we mourn the passing of one of the guiding voices of not only the Ludington Daily News, but also Ludington, Paul S. Peterson.
Paul guided this newspaper for a generation as the managing editor, and before that, he worked as the city editor and sports editor. But he was much more than that. Paul Peterson loved Ludington.
It’s evident in what others are saying after Peterson died early Saturday morning. He was 87. He grew up here, graduated from St. Simon High School in 1952, went off to college and returned to work here, at the Daily News.
But Paul was more than the newspaper. He cared about the city, serving on the city council twice — three decades apart — in the late 1960s and the early 2000s. He served on the library board for three decades alone, and he was on the board of the historical society. And he was actively involved with St. Simon Catholic Church.
It’s through history, and his love of it, that Peterson showed just how much he cherished Ludington and the people who call this gem on Lake Michigan’s shoreline home.
Naturally curious, Peterson soaked up the stories that went on here well before he became a staff member for the Daily News. He did his part in molding and shaping the careers of many, and his influences carry forward with many of the people who currently are here at the Daily News and those who have left.
His influence, though, can be felt around what we know about the history of our area. “The Story of Ludington,” by Paul S. Peterson is one of the hallmark books of our area. It’s a point of reference so many he’s leaving behind, and a point of pride certainly for Paul.
We mourn the passing of one of the great guiding lights of the Ludington Daily News today. If there were a line of those who truly and deeply love Ludington from our past and our present, there’s very few who will be closer to the front of that line than our dear friend, Paul S. Peterson.