When the Mason County Board of Canvassers met to conduct a recount for the Fifth Ward in the City of Ludington at the city’s of municipal building, it did so with all of the necessary precautions for COVID-19.
The board members sat at two tables, two members at each, as the inspectors counted through the ballots at a different table. Then, Pere Marquette Charter Township Clerk Rochelle Enbody placed each of the 700 ballots cast in front of a camera to show each vote on a large screen for the entire room to see.
This camera and video-screen system should be adopted for recounts from here on, whether there’s a pandemic with social distancing or not.
Before the precautions for COVID-19, when the Board of Canvassers met for a recount, each ballot would be passed from each board member and the candidates would be able to see them, too. However, anyone in the public there to witness a recount would not be able to get a look unless they crowded the table where the canvassers were.
Now, with the camera and video-monitor, it allowed for anyone in the public to watch as each ballot was presented and they, too, could tally up the votes if they so chose. The public does not have an opportunity to challenge a vote, but they could see exactly how a voter fills in — or doesn’t fill in completely — the circle on the ballot.
Thankfully, the city has the technology available to allow for a recount to take place in this fashion. Kudos to Ludington Clerk Deb Luskin and the staff at the city for having the set-up the way it was last week.
There is some action, though, that needs to be taken. What happens when there is a recount in a precinct in Mason County that doesn’t have the same equipment Ludington does? What happens if it is in Meade or Branch or Eden townships, as an example? Or some of our smaller villages?
It would be wise to either have the ability to borrow this kind of equipment for any recounts in the future or the county should strongly consider purchasing this equipment itself for any future recounts that need to be conducted.
Recounts sometimes can be quite heated, and we would encourage our local officials to continue to show each ballot and how it is marked for the public to see.
It’s one more way for government to be transparent to the people it serves.