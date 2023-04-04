A movement is underway to restrain and constrict dialogue at public meetings, and through that restraint, it will stifle the conversations that are so critical between a municipality and the public.
Let’s take the City of Ludington first — but certainly not the only governing board. Earlier this month, the city considered rules of conduct aimed at public comment periods. The goal was to ensure that those comments that don’t relate to city business.
However, if a citizen has an issue — even if they’re essentially barking up the wrong tree, so to speak — they should have the ability to voice that concern in a public meeting even if it is not on the agenda. Case in point: If someone has an issue with the length of a traffic signal at the intersection of Rath and Ludington avenues changing to allow for traffic on Rath to turn left onto eastbound Ludington, that’s basically an issue with the Michigan Department of Transportation that manages the trunkline (Ludington Avenue is M-116 there). Essentially, that’s an MDOT issue, not the city. However, those city officials can, on that person’s prompting, reach out to MDOT to see about a fix for the light at that intersection.
Last month — and it began this month — the City of Scottville brought back public comment for the start of its meetings. It also had an open public comment for the tail end of its meetings. There is a restriction, though, for the first public comment period and that’s for agenda items only. That’s unfortunate. Should a resident have a pressing concern or need that calls to be addressed by the commission that night, the commission in turn could amend its agenda following public comment to discuss and even make a decision — if one is needed with that much expediency. Keeping a public comment period open-ended — if there is one or multiple periods — will allow the public to voice their thoughts and concerns openly.
Certainly, there are some individuals who seek to provoke reactions by what they say or do during these public comment periods. Those demonstrations, though, only muddy whatever message they’re trying to convey and only serve to dissuade people to their line of thinking.
It’s not just the public comment periods, though, that are receiving reviews. In Pere Marquette Charter Township, a proposal is being considered to limit discussion of items by board members to twice per topic with a maximum of three minutes per speaking period.
The concern we have is that by limiting the discussion, it will lead to more discussion done via email, text, letters or other areas that outside the view of the public. There very well could be an issue that needs to have discussion beyond those arbitrary parameters. And, for those serving who are not a committee that made a recommendation, it’s a chance to learn what happened at the committee because they need to be well-informed to make a decision.
And like Scottville, PM Township is also considering a restriction on public comment to agenda items only in the first session of public comment.
We would encourage our local government leaders to encourage discourse between their members at public meetings for all to hear.
We also encourage our local government leaders to keep the public comment open to all with subjects open to whatever those individuals wish to voice. Yes, there are individuals who spend that time in ways that are counterproductive. But that is at the expense of those who want to be heard about issues dear to them.
More often than not, the people who are coming with those public comments are just getting started to learn the process of how their home community works at the local governmental level. And once they’ve said their peace, that’s the perfect time to help the learning process for all of us — where to turn for the problems we’d like to get solved together.