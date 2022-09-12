There are three local ballot proposals this coming Nov. 8, and one in particular stands out for support here.
Branch Township is seeking a new millage to build a new fire hall and township hall on land donated to it off of U.S. 10 near Rendezvous Bar in Walhalla. The 20-year millage is for 0.3096 mills in the first year and 0.8596 mills the remaining years.
Officials in Branch Township showed the needs of this hall, and we fully support the passage of the proposal.
The elected leaders in the township first demonstrated the frugal financial decisions they made in placing this proposal before voters. The township is using donated land to it, so the cost savings are there.
The leaders also showed the need, particularly for the fire department. The department hosted two open houses, inviting the public into their building that is woefully inadequate for the equipment they use today.
Packed into the fire hall are the various pieces of equipment, each space accounted for to the inch. It has to be.
Even the tankers that carry water to scenes of fires go into the fire hall at capacity — partly because that’s the only way those trucks can even get into the current hall.
That’s accounting for space to the inch.
The demands placed upon our fire departments and the firefighters themselves has grown nearly as much as the size of the trucks they drive. The space, though, that currently houses those things they need to help save lives and fight fires from structures to the wooded acres of Branch Township is bursting at the seams.
The Branch Township Hall itself is not quite as in dire straits as the fire department. Located at 6688 E. First St. in Walhalla, has its share of needs that can’t address what is before the township in the 21st century. There are some security concerns that can be addressed better with a combined fire and township hall.
What’s more is that the plans for the new hall aren’t calling for building something that is beyond what Branch Township serves now. The leaders there aren’t calling for a hall that includes a space that could also be rented out for large gatherings. It’s basically a secure place for the offices of the township, a meeting room similar to the meeting space it currently has and the room necessary for the fire department to ensure the safety of the public.
While we do not throw our support behind issues or candidates typically in this space, and it hasn’t been done in quite some time, we encourage the citizens of Branch Township to support the ballot proposal this election cycle.
The need was more than demonstrated by officials and the fire department. It’s important to give the township what it needs to best serve residents.