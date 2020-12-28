It all came together in less than a month, and it goes to show how quickly a community can come together.
Various folks in neighborhoods across Ludington put out luminaries on Christmas Eve, and as the light snow continued to fall, people were out driving around taking in the sights.
A particular salute need to go to Barbara Cooley and Angela Serna. Thursday’s show started with a spark and the momentum went quicker than a runaway freight train thanks in large part to their efforts.
It pulled in the Ludington & Scottville Chamber of Commerce and the Business Professionals of America chapters at Ludington Area Schools to sell luminaries as a fundraiser for the BPA.
It pulled neighbors together via a Facebook group where folks were sharing supplies and tips. People were driving to all sorts of places to pick up bags, candles or lights. Neighbors and friends even helped with placing luminaries in locations to brighten others’ nights, such as Sawyer Hendrickson placing them outside Longfellow Towers.
Jen Tooman assisted with a map to tell people where to check out the luminaries.
When the lighting took place from 6 to 10 p.m., cars were cruising various neighborhoods. One truck was even pulling an open-air trailer with Christmas lights and folks taking in the sights of the city.
That night, there were posts of various videos and photos of the luminaries as they were shown lit in various parts of the city and throughout the area.
In the wake, there was a lot of discussion — hey, how do you keep those candles lit? what works better than paper bags? — about the experiences of putting the luminaries out on Christmas Eve.
Given the outpouring that occurred in the roughly three weeks between the start of the idea to Christmas Eve, that was a great show of what can happen during a season and a time when we’re also looking for those glimmers of light during these months of darkness.
We’re looking forward to what our community can do in the months ahead to have a greater sequel in 2021 than in 2020.
For now, though, we find warmth in what was displayed with the luminaries on Christmas Eve 2020.