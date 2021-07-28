This summer has been great. I don’t know how it’s been for everyone else, but it’s taken me a little bit to get used to going out again.
That’s not because I’m afraid for my health, but more because I’m an introvert and being confined to myself for a while feels more comfortable for me, so having to go out again is a bit of an adjustment.
But it’s been nice to be able to. I’ve very much enjoyed going to the grocery store without wearing a mask.
I like going to the park without wearing a mask.
I like the fact that events are happening again at full capacity, and if I go I don’t have to wear a mask.
Maybe you see a pattern.
While it’s really been wonderful for things to feel a bit normal once again, I’m quite concerned over what the fall is going to bring.
Schools originally said that kids wouldn’t need to wear masks in the fall, but now some are backtracking on that pledge. COVID forecasters (yes, that’s become a thing) are saying numbers are going to spike again this fall.
The delta variant has become the most dominant strain of the coronavirus in the U.S., which is more contagious and worse.
I had really thought that having the vaccine available to everyone would put an end to the coronavirus. I didn’t expect that so many people would outright refuse to get the shot.
My position on the vaccine hasn’t changed. I don’t think someone should be required to get the vaccine. That’s your choice. However, except in a few rare circumstances, I don’t understand why someone wouldn’t get it.
While I don’t believe that people should be required to get the vaccine, I don’t have any issue with people who choose not to get it being denied the ability to do certain things.
I’ve seen some concerts charging extremely high prices to non-vaccinated people. I’m OK with that.
I’m OK with limiting travel and exposure for those who aren’t vaccinated. I’m good with businesses requiring them to continue working from home.
I have two 9-year-old boys. They aren’t old enough to be vaccinated, otherwise they more than likely would be, despite the fact that they desperately do not want a shot.
If everyone who can be vaccinated is vaccinated, I have very little to worry about with my boys. The chances of them catching COVID are low. But if more than 40% of the population has chosen not to get the vaccine, as is the case here in the Upper Thumb, it increases their risk greatly.
Some people simply cannot be vaccinated. So it’s your duty, if you can, to get the vaccine yourself to help protect those who are unable to.
It’s very disappointing to me how much misinformation is out there about the vaccines, and it disappoints me even more that so many people are unwilling or unable to see through the B.S. and go to reputable sources, rather than what their Facebook friend’s uncle’s nephew’s brother has to say about it. The vaccine is safe. It’s effective. Are there a very select few who have side effects as a result? Yes. But that’s no different than any other drug or vaccine.
I know a few vaccine deniers who caught COVID. One was in the ICU for quite some time as a result. Suddenly all the people around him who had refused shots because “the government was putting tracking devices in them” or whatever the ridiculous reasoning was, they were looking everywhere to get the vaccine.
Don’t be that person. If you’ve already been vaccinated, thank you. Thank you for doing your part to end this pandemic. Thank you for allowing things to go back to normal.
For those who haven’t yet been vaccinated, what are you waiting for? Do your part, so we can have a normal fall and winter in addition to this normal summer we have enjoyed so far.