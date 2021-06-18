Festivals celebrating local attributes, real or imagined, have been part of many cities and villages in west Michigan since the transformation from the lumber based economy of the 1800s.
Ludington hosted one of these popular festivals celebrating the local fishing experience from 1957 to 1965. Only a few days after the village of Baldwin presented the inaugural Troutarama, Ludington held the first of nine annual Perch Festivals.
The Perch Festivals were sponsored by the Ludington Chamber of Commerce as a means of promoting local tourism. The responsibility for planning and managing festival activities was handled by the Perch Festival Committee. The general chairman of the 1957 committee was Arthur Fichtner with John B. Gleason publicity chairman, William Banninga finance chairman and many others serving in a wide range of capacities.
Invitations to this new local celebration were been sent to dignitaries; local, state and national. Some of these invitations were turned down. The May 23, 1958 edition of the Ludington Daily News ran a story with the headline “Ike Declines Invitation” with the disappointing announcement that President Eisenhower and Vice President Nixon would be unable to attend the Second Annual Perch Festival.
While some of the national dignitaries invited to attend the Perch Festivals declined, the federal government did send several ships to be viewed and toured by local residents. In 1957, both the Coast Guard cutter Sundew and the USS Portage (PCE 902) were in port and “open for visiting” as part of an open house at Coast Station Ludington, today the home of the Port of Ludington Maritime Museum. In 1959 a U.S. Navy Duk, a landing vehicle, was on display at west end of Ludington Avenue.
A signature feature of every Perch Festival was the fishing contest held on the breakwater at the Ludington harbor. Contestants lined the pier, almost shoulder-to-shoulder, with bamboo cane fishing poles in their hands frequently catching buckets of perch, a small freshwater game fish. Various prizes were awarded to the contest winners as determined by members of the Fin and Feather Club or other local judges. In 1965 the first place winner was Peter Barton of Ludington who landed a 23-ounce perch. His prize was a 3-horsepower Johnson outboard motor. In keeping with the theme of the festival, many other fishing related activities were included. In 1957 Robert Lauterwasser gave a casting and fly fishing exhibition at the north breakwater while Robert Schneider and Howard Mitchell served as rules and regulations co-chairmen of the fishing contest. In 1959 a perch fry was held at the Eagles Hall.
Like most local festivals of the 1950s, the Perch Festival in Ludington included a parade and a queen contest. Over 30 young women vied for the title of Perch Festival Queen during the inaugural event in 1957; 19 of these contestants posed with cane poles in hand standing on the north breakwater. The winner of that initial contest was Ruth Ann Rahn of Scottville.
Another popular feature of the Perch Festivals was a talent show featuring a myriad of local performers. On April 6, 1959 the Ludington Daily News reported, “The first elimination contest of Ludington’s third annual Perch Festival Talent Show will be held Wednesday evening at Oriole Hall… A total of 29 talent acts will appear… with the top 10 being picked to perform at the Perch Festival on June 11, 12 and 13.”
Out of town performers attended from Baldwin, Bear Lake, Custer, Hart, Manistee, Montague and Pentwater. The Ludington-based acts included Lloyd Wallace, Jr. playing a trumpet solo and Elda Fonnesbeck doing a fire baton act. To add to the festivities the Chamber of Commerce brought a carnival to Ludington. Some years this was located on the 100 block of East Ludington Avenue and other years at the foot of Ludington Avenue at the beach. Tokens, pins, coins and other memorabilia of the Perch Festivals in Ludington were also produced to commemorate the annual occasion.
The last Ludington Perch Festival was held in 1965. The event had gradually become less attended and a growing difference of opinion regarding the selection of dates for the annual event had grown; local sportsmen wanted to schedule the fishing contest in May to coincide with the annual “perch run” in Lake Michigan while local merchants preferred June dates to increase tourism.
Undoubtedly one of the biggest causes of the final demise of the Perch Festival was a dramatic decline in the perch population in Lake Michigan that occurred between 1957 and 1965. Fond memories of those nine festivals remain today as evidenced by the brisk trade in Perch Festival memorabilia that continues today on websites like eBay.