As we mentioned last month, we are gearing up for some outreach and educational messages this summer through our Facebook page (The Leeward Initiative) and our new website (www.leewardmason.org).
We hope that these messages will reach parents and families at a time when kids are most vulnerable to experimenting with drugs and alcohol (fact: first-time use of most substances peaks during the summer months of June and July).
Our campaign kicks off this month with educational messages on alcohol, marijuana, prescription medications (example: opiates), and vaping, which we will highlight on our Facebook page each week. As the title of our column implies, we truly believe that education is the key for safety. After all, the more you know, the better you do!
According to the Gateway Foundation, the top factors that contribute to increased substance use and experimentation by teens in the summer months include 1) increased free time, 2) social pressures, and 3) more availability and exposure to substances.
To keep kids safe this summer, we all need to do our part to help them make positive choices. We also need to make sure that parents have the tools they need to appropriately monitor and support their kids. It all starts with education.
Here are some simple tips for parents to keep in mind this summer that can help protect their teens from substance use dangers:
• Supervise: When possible, make sure you or another responsible adult are present or checking in on teens while they participate in summer activities.
• Monitor: When you can’t be physically present, know where your teen is and who they’re with at all times. Don’t hesitate to call or text your child to check-in. Connect with other parents to make sure your teen is where they say they will be.
• Set limits and expectations: Explain your rules and expectations about behavior, and talk to your teen about the consequences of drinking or doing drugs.
We encourage parents to visit the lobby at District Health Department No. 10 (916 Diana St.) to pick up materials that can help solidify these messages. We will also have some free giveaway items as a “thank you” to parents for choosing to educate themselves and keep their kids safe this summer.
Next month, we’ll be revisit this information with a focus on medication safety and prevention of alcohol-related safety issues. And we’ll have more great giveaway items to share. In the meantime, follow us on Facebook and visit our website to get involved or learn more.