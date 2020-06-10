Don Quixote was a victim of idealism. He read so many romantic books that he became delusional. The fictional Don tried to imitate knightly heroes and revive “Camelot” to serve his nation. Our own delusional Don grasps mostly for adulation but interestingly his subordinates copy the enabling role of sponging side-kick Sancho Panza.
First though, it’s doubtful that our Don has ever read any book, let alone a romantic novel. Aides have been encouraged to keep presidential briefs down to a page or paragraph and better yet utilize pictures (a warning). Who would ever believe his exes who claim that a copy of Hitler’s “My New Order” (handbook of propaganda) had been a fixture in his bedroom? That allegation defies credibility based on what we already know about his aversion to the written word.
When listening to Trump speeches, he sounds somewhat coherent when sticking to the teleprompter. He mercilessly berated Obama for using the same crutch. Indeed, that hypocrisy ship has sailed so frequently, that followers are now saying — “that’s just Trump, being Trump.” Recall how he wouldn’t be golfing like Obama, he would “clean up the swamp,” he would eliminate the nation’s deficit, COVID-19 was a “Democrat hoax” and Mexico would pay for a border wall? We’ve seen that those claims and others turned opposite in spades of what he sold us.
Once he drifts away from the scripted talking points laid out by his handlers, the scary stuff really begins. Often slurring words, he goes on ranting against enemies real and imagined. Concerned not about decency, facts or norms, he’s attacked whistle blowers, judges, prosecutors, law-enforcement officials, intelligence experts, jurors, decorated veterans, Gold Star parents and medical professionals. Each of those targets of presidential venom has much in common. It includes the courage to pursue truth, justice and the American way irrespective of position, power or self-preservation.
It’s not that the Don doesn’t try to serve our nation in his own selfish ways. His epic travels have provided jobs and overtime for municipal police, KFC workers, the secret service, troupe staff and his hundreds of undocumented hotel staff folk. They’ve all worked extra around his personal properties and rallies due to unprecedented frequent travel at taxpayer expense. It’s suspected that we pay “Trump Enterprises” very well for the trips, but we’ll never know since his personal accountant, aka Secretary of Treasury Mnuchin, won’t allow the Secret Service to release expenses like the law requires. Mnuchin alleges he’ll release these records after the 2020 election. Right — DJT promised to release his tax returns too after his IRS audit.
To his credit, Trump has so far managed to keep us out of stupid wars, except for his war on science and viruses. Since science demands facts, evidence and proof; Donald is understandably severely handicapped by such limitations. In his mind, nuclear weapons are of no purpose unless used — like against hurricanes. His gut and a sharpie are tools preferred over the data provided by NOAA meteorologists who’ve plotted projected storm paths. The best and most credible scientists in the world are to him, cooking up a hoax, thus no need taking strong and immediate action to fight climate change or pandemic chaos from ravaging our country.
Ironically, our Don too is oddly smitten to joust against windmills. Additionally he has suddenly become concerned about wildlife — decrying the danger which wind generators pose for birds. He’s convinced that the sound of the blades cause cancer too. Naturally, his solutions for the well being of all is to burn more coal as if the carbon and sulfur-oxides, arsenic, mercury and lead toxins produced are hygienic byproducts of Trump-branded clean fuel.
As a youth, the president served a stint in military school and his public persona is a glaring testament to the “disciplined character” he acquired from his father’s huge expense. Having also honed a keen tactical sense for these trying pandemic times, the president and Pence have proudly paraded out a sixth military service called the Space Force. With our vital communication and spy satellites already in peril from incidental hypersonic debris, what better a fix than to militarize space? Maybe the Man from Mar Largo should dust off the old uniform and get it tailored just a tad. It seems like he’s a perfect fit for commandant of his very first class of space cadets.
David Chye
Hesperia