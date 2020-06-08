I've been thinking about a letter to your newspaper a few weeks ago from Walt Carrier.
In his letter, Mr. Carrier uses the word "hate" about 15 times referring to Democrats' feelings about our president.
Please let me clarify for Mr. Carrier, that the word "hate" could be replaced by the word "fear," and his letter would be accurate. Most Democrats are scared stiff for the future with this president at the helm.
About hate: I"m pretty sure we all (even his most loyal fans) feel a certain revulsion about our president's personal history. Democrats yell about it; Republicans don't. That's not hate. That's disgust.
The fact remains, Mr. Carrier and I are both good citizens, law-abiding patriots who love our country.
Mr. Carrier supports his long shot. I fear it.
Adrianne Oswald
Ludington