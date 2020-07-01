Summer is upon us and I’m sure everyone can agree with me that it is not going the way any of us had intended. The spread of the coronavirus has dampened the spirits of many, halted traveling adventures and distanced us from our friends and families.
It has been recommended that we stay at least 6 feet apart having no physical contact and that we add masks to our wardrobes. Not only are many of our streets one way, but also the aisles of our stores have become one-way lanes, which I tend to find myself going against the traffic way too many times. ow there are demonstrations, rioting, death and hate abounding. Though some will disagree with me, aren’t we all just people? I am sure, we are all wondering when we can get back to life as we knew it or if that life even exists at all.
We are so fortunate to live in, or close to, the beautiful city of Ludington. This is where I grew up. We lived close enough that as a young girl, I could walk to the beach every day without a worry in my mind. Those days, my friends, have come and gone. With beaches opening up and distancing being disregarded, I just want to remind us of another area of concern, like we need to be concerned about more things.
On April 6, 2018, the Zonta Club hosted an event at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts. I had never attended an event there and decided I would try something new. A young woman, Theresa Flores, shared her story of how she, as a young teenager, had been trapped into human trafficking and wanted to enlighten the people of our area as to what was going on even in our beautiful city.
I was enlightened, to say the least. The next day I was sitting at the beach and heard two young girls talking to each other. I wasn’t really eavesdropping as they were in front of me but my ears picked up when I heard one say, “He said I was cute.”The bells and whistles started going off in my brain as I remembered what Theresa had said, and I wanted to jump out of the car and tell them to run from it, but I didn’t.
Instead of stepping out of my comfort zone, my thoughts were that they were going to think I was an old lady and I should mind my own business. Hopefully, nothing happened to either of them. At that same event, Sheriff Kim Cole also spoke of situations that had happened to different people and told us of things to watch for in order to avoid something happening to us. The whole evening was truly eye-opening. There have been other events in our area since Theresa was in town; I, unfortunately, missed them.
Early this past spring, I felt an urgency inside that I needed to do something. Schools would be letting out in a couple months and there would be a mass of our young folks at the beaches. I was compelled to try to arrange an assembly at the schools on human trafficking and bring in people to share their stories of how they had been caught and trapped in it so that our youth could be aware and guard themselves.
It doesn’t matter if you think you have the best home life and nothing like that could happen, or if you have the worst home life, there is just something about compliments from a good looking guy or gal, or caring older person, that can make one forget that evil lurks out there. Since schools were closed and there were no assemblies, the warning never got out.
So, parents, I am urging you today, please, please talk to your young people of situations that can happen, enticing words that can be said to get them off-guard and keep your lines of communication open. Don’t be afraid to step out of your comfort zone.
I would hate for any of us to lose a son or daughter to any evil out there; and being a tourist city, it is an easy place for the evil to lurk.
Gloria Beckman
Scottville