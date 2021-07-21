Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash with injury at 7:22 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. 10 in Amber Township. Deputies state a 21-year-old Ludington man received serious injuries after the vehicle he was driving struck the rear-end of a grain trailer being hauled by a tractor. Both vehicles were traveling east and were just west of the U.S. 10 and 31 intersection. The man was transported to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital via Life EMS. The driver of the tractor, who was also 21, was uninjured.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Tuesday:
• At 5:56 p.m., on Custer Road north of Mavis Road in Sherman Township;
• At 10:08 p.m., on U.S. 31 south of Hansen Road in Custer Township.