Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle crash without injuries at 10:10 a.m. Thursday on Masten Road north of Washington Road in Logan Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injuries Thursday:
• At 3:40 a.m., on Hawley Road west of Stiles Road in Riverton Township;
• At 10:19 p.m., on U.S. 10 east of Gordon Road in Amber Township.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to four car-deer crashes without injuries Thursday:
• At 4:50 p.m., at the intersection of Fountain and Stiles roads in Victory Township;
• At 6 p.m., near the intersection of U.S. 10 and Stephens Road in Custer Township;
• At 7 p.m., near the intersection of 77th Avenue and Baseline Road in Hart Township;
• At 9:30 p.m., near the intersection of U.S. 10 and Nelson Road in Pere Marquette Township.