When I moved here in 2009, after losing my position in the last recession, and I was very impressed by the many opportunities and assistance offered to our aging population. It warmed my heart to see a community with compassion and understanding to those who have made our community what it is over the years, and now need to transition from their personal homes to senior housing or “came home” to retire and be close to family again. Our community isn’t the problem...it’s a blessing.
What I am frustrated by is the incompetence of the “system” that is in place regarding the assistance our seniors need. I have experienced first hand several glaring problems with what both the State of Michigan and the federal government have to offer in assistance. I fully realize with the pandemic and other issues confronting our country, and “stay in place stay safe,” so many of the offices I’ve been trying to contact are closed. No ability to leave a message, no email address to contact the department or no response… just a dial tone. I understand… I’m writing out of a general frustration with the “broken system” as a whole.
I am desperately trying to get assistance for my oldest sister who has developed several extreme health issues in the last 6 months, is low income and needs personal assistance in her daily care and currently resides in Manistee. With the pandemic and the isolation order, I’ve had to rely on the kindness of our friends there, Meal on Wheels and Dial-a-Ride for her prescriptions. If anything, this pandemic has brought her needs front and center in my life, I need to help her get through the maze of getting help and get her into something handicap accessible so I can help her better.
• State offices are closed. In reviewing the telephone menu offered on their voicemail I’ve been able to obtain telephone numbers for the various departments. Do they update these? The swirl like a toilet bowl gives you numbers… you dial them only for someone to say “wrong number, not our responsibility, here’s the correct number” only to be given the number you called previously.
• Section 8 housing information given is for Big Rapids housing commission. When I called them they said they receive several calls a week from people in our county… only to be given another number to call. I was referred to TruNorth only to be told sorry, we’ve got 70, yes, 70 homeless people on the Mason County waiting list and they’re ON the list because they’re registered as homeless. They are not taking names for those seeking assistance who are currently residing “somewhere.” Don’t know any timeline on when things will “free up” and her name can be added. The gentleman I spoke to was knowledgeable and compassionate with regards to the present housing situations.
• I was also told if there were open apartments for rent, many of the rental communities rent these units out by the week for tourists during the summer and make huge profits, instead of using for our local residents. I completely understand their need to be able to garner more profits possible during our short summer season, in order to cover maintenance and expenses for the other 9 months of the year. I don’t blame them but it doesn’t make it any easier on those trying to find housing.
• People, I was able to speak with, need to better understand something: you’re working most often with senior citizens… we need you to slow down in your speech, speak louder when you can and don’t be condescending when you need to repeat something. I have over 40 years experience in customer service; I was trained to tailor my communication to the needs of the person on the other end of the phone or the email. If you’re giving a phone number or information write it down as you say it… this will slow you down enough for folks to write it down on their end of the phone.
• These are people who helped build our country, have supported our community, fought for our freedom, wiped our tears with their aprons, grew our food, fixed our cars, built the project, worked in our factories to feed their families, were room mothers, football/baseball coaches, taught us values and a work ethic, the housekeepers and the list can go on and on… say thank you!
I will continue to search for affordable local housing and getting more services available for my sister, once offices are open. It’s frustrating having to jump through hoops, run the maze and realize that the gears of the government move at a crawl.
My sister has an advocate with me…
Think of those without advocates who desperately need them.
Alice Jones
Hamlin Township