Most Americans have had enough of our endless involvement in wars, and Ukraine is now the latest installment. We could start this review with the purging of the Native American presence as the “white wave” relentlessly enveloped the North American continent. But today, we shall revisit only our more recent warfare since World War II.
It is said that the second world war was the bitter result of a world failing to learn the lessons of World War I. Few people doubt that the United States’ involvement in this fight was crucial. To allow the axis powers to dominate would have, at best, condemned millions of people of the world to slavery under the imperialist master-race militants in Germany and Japan. Our strength and determination prevented the totalitarian Fascists from erasing the borders of countries that resisted their demand for slave labor resources, and “entitled living space.”
The defeat of that threat in 1945 did not result in a lasting peace as expected. Instead, we entered into a Cold War with the Soviet Union and its satellites. In 1950 the Korean Conflict made the cold war much hotter. A few years after Eisenhower halted the fighting in 1953, the U.S. was heading steadily into a Vietnam civil war quagmire. In 1975 Nixon mercifully ended our involvement in that horrific mess, but the Cold War continued.
With the disbanding of the Soviet Union in 1991, the cold war was proclaimed over, and people looked forward to an era of peace and prosperity. Instead, middle-east tensions exploded into two wars involving Iraq. The first was in response to the invasion of Kuwait, and the second was the result of falsely targeting Saddam Hussein as revenge for the Sept. 11 attack. Afghanistan was soon brought into the conflict based on the Taliban’s complicity in harboring (Osama) Bin Laden.
Now finally out of Iraq and Afghanistan, we could breathe a sigh of relief. That hiatus was short-lived as the Russians invaded the border provinces of Ukraine. Putin’s paranoid view of seeing another old USSR republic getting cozy with the west and striving for NATO membership pushed him to the edge. Tensions seemed to boil over with the free election defeats of Russian-asset presidents in both Ukraine and the U.S. despite substantial
Russian investment.
Ukraine now fights for its survival as an independent nation. Under Biden, numerous military aid packages were implemented to help the besieged nation. As winter approaches, it is evident that the people of Ukraine will see additional misery as food,
power and heat will soon be in short supply and nonexistent for many.
In an effort to keep the war from expanding, the U.S. and NATO allies have forgone direct participation in the hostilities. Thus the burden of resisting Russian onslaughts falls solely on the Ukrainian people. Russia has doubled down on its attempt to regain Soviet-era glory and power, and the Ukrainians have vowed not to cede any territory. With continued military and economic aid from the west, this conflict could last years.
This is a no-win situation for everyone except for the weapons manufacturers. This time, as far as we know, we are not equipping both sides with armaments, as happened in Iraq and Afghanistan. Yet, as usual, incredible profits will be made at the cost of blood. Normally the Pentagon would have free reign on just about all military expenditures. They could especially rely on the Republican aisle to blank-check any costly new project when
communists were the accused land-grabbing tyrants. Many conservatives are either sympathetic to the Russian cause or fear alienating potential donors now that a fascist autocrat is the land grabber. Ex-president (Donald) Trump even praised (Vladimir) Putin’s invasion as a brilliant move!
Dwight D. Eisenhower, in his 1961 farewell speech, warned us to be wary of the danger posed by the military-industrial complex. Few heeded the alarm, and we have been firmly in the grip of this powerful business interest ever since. Their control has only tightened as lobbyists and big donor-friendly courts have made our government increasingly responsive to their wishes.
Despite all of these obstacles, the world needs immediate and serious diplomacy aimed at ending the vicious cycle of carnage in Ukraine. This challenge is the very purpose of the United Nations organization’s existence. A U.N. patrolled demilitarized neutral zone, possibly including areas of embroiled border provinces, would provide security and allow for humanitarian aid. While death, despair and economic drain persist, a timeout like this
could at least be a step toward that “impossible” exit strategy.
David Chye
Hesperia