First let me thank the two persons that wrote letters about the bias shown by the Ludington Daily News. Yes it becomes very obvious to independent conservatives like myself and conservatives in general that knowingly or unknowingly the paper is extremely biased. Articles are skewed to the left, information is left out if it’s about the right and how often do you see a political cartoon about liberals?
Thanks to those two letters I will keep my subscription a little longer, they gave me hope. But I will continue to vote for whom I believe will hurt me the least. There are no good long-term politicians.
Proposal 3 (is an) intentionally vaguely written proposal, open to interpretation.
Words like, new individual right, (are) intentionally used to include minors.
Sterilization for gender change therapies or puberty blocking drugs for minors without parental consent (would be permitted).
Medically needed doctors, nurses, social workers (and) chiropractors could authorize late-term abortion including infanticide.
(It) prohibits prosecution (of) a doctor or healthcare worker (where they) cannot be held liable for injury or death.
And last but not least, (it) invalidates state laws conflicting with this amendment.
Is abortion legal in Michigan now? Yes, yes it is! Up to viability 24 to 26 weeks, and that’s a long time. But that’s not good enough for the far left, they want to be able to sever the brain stem of a full term baby.
Jim Nowak
Manistee