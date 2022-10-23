“O Judgment! Thou art fled to brutish beasts, and men have lost their reason”! That’s how Shakespeare describes a chaotic time in ancient Rome when people abdicated all moral reasoning. We are surely caught in a similar time.
Are we seriously going to allow legislators to barge into the examination or operating room to order a woman and her physician what they can and cannot do? Do we really disfavor freedom so much? Are we seriously going to prosecute women for doing what’s best for themselves and their families? Are we prepared to indict physicians, nurses and other health care providers for doing what’s best for their patients?
What’s confusing today is how anyone can be so crass to consider such a thing. What’s extreme today is how anyone can be so craven to consider it. Do you really want to deny your mother, your daughters, your nieces — all women — the human dignity to control their own reproduction and exercise agency over their own bodies?
I admire women across the globe who are donning the red cloak and white bonnet from “The Handmaid’s Tale” to protest for reproductive rights! Life imitating art (and vice versa)? Those who oppose Proposal 3 are determined to render as second-class citizens all women. They have taken away the constitutional right to abortion in the Dobbs vs. Jackson decision, abandoning almost 50 years of legal precedent, and are paving the way for all states to ban abortion. According to their own accounts, their focus will then shift to birth control. What's next? This is not a slippery
slope logical fallacy in argumentation but, it is actually what is at stake in this next election.
Vote yes on Proposal 3.
Rick J. Plummer, PhD
Ludington