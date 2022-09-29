In November, we will have the opportunity to vote to end abortion in Michigan, by voting “no” on Proposition 3. Why would we want to do so? I understand that a pregnancy that results from rape or incest is a very difficult issue — but is killing the baby the solution?
For those who are pro-abortion, have you considered the various methods of abortion: suffice it to say that the bigger the baby, the more gruesome the procedure.
Why end abortion? I can't help but wonder how the baby would respond if given the opportunity. “My body, my choice” is a popular phrase; yet this same rhetoric is denied the baby.
Why end abortion? Even our own Constitution guarantees the right to “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” Pre-born human life is still human life; at conception, the baby is genetically distinct from the mother.
Why end abortion? If the unborn is not a human being, then an abortion for any reason is appropriate. But if the unborn is a human being, that changes everything.
Why end abortion? For some of us, the 'bottom line' is what the Word of God says. All men, regardless of ethnicity, are “made in the image of God” (Genesis 1:26 and 27, 5:1 and 9:6). Elsewhere we read “Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you” (Jeremiah 1:5). But possibly the most 'pro-life' statement in the Scriptures is found in Psalm 139:13-16.
If you have any doubts as to where God stands on this issue, consider these and other Bible passages as to why end abortion.
Thank you.
Dr. Craig and Donna Nelson
Ludington