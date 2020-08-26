I wanted to publicly express my gratitude for the hard work of the Ludington Petunia Parade Committee. Thank you for your continued dedication to the beauty of our community.
This year was a challenge, but that didn’t stop you. You came up with a plan to safely plant and care for the petunias. I know the entire community appreciates the beautiful flowers this year more than ever! I enjoy these flowers each and every time I see them.
If you also enjoy them as much as I do, please consider volunteering or making a financial contribution to this deserving community project. The Ludington Petunia Parade, PO Box 5, Ludington, MI 49431 or ludingtonpetuniaparade@gmail.com
Sarah Savel
Ludington