At a cost of $58,500 and many broken hearts the city decided to enter a contract for a deer cull in the long shot hope that it will save a few plants and flowers.
The following is the exact wording from the petition for the cull. “We believe that there are far too many deer in the city limits.
Believing there are too many deer in the city is not knowing that for a fact. No real scientific survey has been conducted.
One of the rationales for thinking there are too many deer is the number of car deer collisions in the surrounding area.
In fact, it is not the deer but the increase in traffic on the rural roads around Ludington causing the increase. This is a quote from the Deer Management Report published by the (Michigan Department of Natural Resources) “Statewide deer population estimates indicate that the Michigan deer population grew steadily through the ‘70s, ‘80s, and early ‘90s, but has experienced a gradual long-term declining trend since 1995”.
The areas for the kill are reported to be Cartier Park and the school forest even though killing in Cartier Park could result in the city losing ownership of the property and it is illegal for the city to pay for the killing in the school forest because it is not in the city limits. The school board says Ludington is paying for the cull on school property.
State law requires the permission to hunt with a firearm within 450 feet of any residence by that resident. The DNR can dictate that a cull is not hunting so they don’t need your permission to allow shooting near your home. One state legislator tells me they are looking at this potentially hazardous practice now.
If you live near the killing zones, I suggest you keep your prayers up to date, your pets clear of the area and hope no stay bullet hits your home or a passerby on the roads surrounding the areas. The following is the plan of action. If you are
uncomfortable with it, I suggest you let councilpersons know. “At the request of the City of Ludington, Wildlife Services will lethally remove white-tailed deer under permits issued by the (DNR). Wildlife Services may utilize suppressed firearms from vehicles, ground blinds, elevated stands and/or baiting. Wildlife Services will prepare deer for processing in a secured building provided by the City of Ludington.” Contaminated with toxins or not and it is certainly possible considering the toxic chemicals saturating the ground and water around Ludington’s north side.
If the deer are living in the city how is killing deer in Cartier Park or the school forest going to change that. It seems to me that it is more likely that it will encourage the deer there to seek safety within the city thereby exacerbating the problem, unless we believe the deer are stupid enough to flock to the killing zones. Suppressed firearms are not silent like in a movie. Both you and the deer can hear them.
There could be DNR-approved baiting in advance to draw the deer to the killing zones. This in turn could increase the population of deer in areas around Bryant Road, Johnson Road and Jebavy Drive where there is heavy traffic including the drop off and pick up of children from school. This is against the rules and regulations we the taxpayers must obey. Another case of you cannot, but they can.
I suggest that everyone get a copy of the contract between the city of Ludington and the U.S. Department of Agriculture and ask yourself if you would ever sign such an agreement that I believe essentially says you agree to pay, and they guarantee nothing in return.
This agreement is not easy to find on the city website, if you contact City Manager Mitch Foster, he may send you the link to the contract.
Terry Grams
Ludington