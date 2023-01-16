I am writing in regards to the Ludington City Council’s recent decision to stop the deer cull due to a lawsuit that was filed. I am in favor of the cull due to the over-population of the local deer herd and the damage that is being caused.
I understand why it was stopped. One individual has decided he doesn’t like it, so he holds the city hostage by bringing a lawsuit. I guess the deer aren’t causing him a problem, so the rest of us can deal with it.
Sir, you do not represent me. You seem to want to file a lawsuit when you don’t like something, costing the city and its citizens valuable tax dollars. In my opinion, we do not deserve that.
After requesting information from the city, I have found (15) lawsuits you have filed since 2011. The number may be higher, but I can verify this many. Six of those lawsuits are since 2020. There may be others that were dropped like the most recent one, after you got what you wanted.
Sir, I am asking you to stop. It’s difficult to put an exact number on the cost of your frivolous (my opinion) lawsuits, but I feel safe in saying that it is many thousands of dollars. City taxpayers deserve better.
As a lifelong resident of Mason County and a resident of the City of Ludington for 40-plus years, I feel more than capable of resolving issues that I may have with our local governments myself. Your help is neither wanted or needd.
In my opinion, what you are doing is a disservice to the city and its taxpayers.
Nathan Smith
Ludington