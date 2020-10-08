I have been watching the political ads flooding our TV screens and have finally had enough of the blatant lies and false information being broadcast about Sen. Gary Peters by John James. Sen. Peters has represented his constituents in Michigan very well in his first term and I am proud to support him for re-election.
His opponent has received so much DeVos and McConnel (political action committee) money that he no longer can claim he will be able to represent the common people of Michigan. If elected, I am concerned that this challenger will be another spineless puppet in the Senate unable or unwilling to stand up for what is right for the people in Michigan. I agree that we need change in Washington, but it needs to start with changing the power corrupted leadership in the U.S. Senate.
This election will require us all to think extremely hard about the qualifications and capabilities of every candidate on the ballot. We need to elect those who have demonstrated the courage to stand up to tyranny and will work to help address the racial and economic challenges in this country. Sen. Peters is up to meeting this challenge.
John Helge
Manistee