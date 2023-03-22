Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is offering Republicans step by step a blueprint to turn the state into a political weapon.
His latest foray into Viktor Orban-style authoritarianism is to form the New College of Florida, a public liberal arts school, into an overly conservative institution, by appointing a half-dozen cronies and far right (ideologists) to the school’s board of directors.
Among them is anti-woke culture warrior Cristopher Rufo, who said restructuring is a first step for conservatives to “reconquer public institutions all over the United States.”
A DeSantis aide said the goal is to remake New College into the Hillsdale of the South — quite a goal, given that Hillsdale is a private, Christian, conservative college in Michigan.
DeSantis is not merely trying to counter the woke intolerance of free speech found on many college campuses, he is actively seeking to impose controls of his own liking. to silence progressive views on race, gender, sexuality and religion.
DeSantis fans reason that their enemies are liberal fanatics, and so they have permission to use illiberal methods of their own.
In his quest to become president, DeSantis is offering the authoritarian right to succeed where Trump failed. Look closely and you’ll see shades of Nazi Germany in the 1930s. Be afraid, be very afraid.
Roger Barham
Hamlin Township