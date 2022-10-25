A few weeks ago, my daughter came home from school telling me about how they had fortune cookies for lunch and how she sat with her friends to read the messages. One child's read that he should "become the solution and not the problem." He declared that was too confusing and he tore his fortune up, instantly becoming the problem for the lunchroom staff.
It is very easy to disregard things that are confusing. Many of us have busy lives and feel pulled in many directions, we don't want to take the time to look closely at legal language. We click the "I agree to terms" box so we can get on with what we are doing. I also understand that there is a lot of fear. Both sides are afraid and I don't plan to go into the imaginations of either side, since there can be entire novels written about what might happen. Please read the proposal while focusing on what is true and what is right now.
Proposal 3 prevents the state government from interfering with reproductive healthcare. It also prevents people from being punished for seeking reproductive healthcare or for helping someone else gain access to healthcare.
Proposal 3 is not about parental consent. Laws about minors' health care are already in place and nothing in Proposal 3 can overturn those. It does not allow for state funded abortions. It does not allow for late term abortions unless deemed necessary for the mother's health.
I simply ask everyone to seek real understanding before you vote in November. Don't tear up your fortune because it is confusing. Don't vote based on fear. Trust your own intelligence. Spend 10 minutes quietly looking at the wording; tune out the noise. Ask questions if you want clarification, but don't let anyone control your vote by making you feel small.
Thank you for taking the time to read this.
Edna Martin
Whitehall