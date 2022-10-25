The upcoming Nov. 8 ballot offers numerous significant decisions to be made, from the local races up to statewide issues.
It’s reaching the point of mental exhaustion, the way politics have maneuvered their way into nearly every aspect of our lives; from the smallest neighborhood concerns to the future-shifting, very personal propositions that will affect every Michigander for years to come. Fortunately, the early voting process in which we make these collectively impactful communal decisions is already underway, marking the beginning of the end of this election cycle.
I strongly encourage every citizen to exercise their right to vote, not only in this approaching election, but continuing through the established process of representation.
Under our form of government of duly elected representatives, particularly at our local level, citizens rarely have the opportunity to vote directly on matters that effect their day-to-day lives and personal interests. Those decisions are made by our elected representatives. At the city level, that’s the seven city councilors representing the city and its six wards.
In recent months, we have seen an increase in citizen interaction and involvement with the city. Whether it’s speaking before council or its committees, collecting signatures for a petition or rallying in public on behalf of a particular concern, I applaud the activity. Having voices heard, through the appropriate channels, is exactly how the practice of democracy is supposed to function successfully.
City Council demonstrates its level of seriousness by listening, debating and acting upon countless local matters, both large and small. And, in the remaining days of the month following the Nov. 8 general election, council will face another difficult decision when the issue of allowing/not allowing marijuana businesses to operate within the city limits comes before them.
Accompanying this, or any issue before your elected representatives, is the time and the right to have your voice and concerns heard. Following months of committee action, the matter is scheduled to come before the planning commission on Wednesday, Nov. 2, then before council on Nov. 14 for a first presentation, culminating with council’s vote/decision on the (Nov.) 28.
As I encourage everyone of voting age to exercise their constitutional right to vote in the upcoming election, I also want to strongly promote the process of letting your voice be heard where it will have the greatest impact, direct contact with your councilor.
Regardless of the issue, or where you stand on it, the most effective method of being appropriately represented is getting involved. A quick email or letter, succinctly expressing your thoughts is all it takes to have your views and attitudes put on record.
Whether you’re a thumbs up or a thumbs down, get involved. Don’t let the opportunity to be heard pass. Not now, not ever.
Steve Miller, Mayor
City of Ludington