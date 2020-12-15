I would like to respond to (a recent) letter titled, “Seeks explanation from governor for shutdowns,” from Dec. 3 about a choice to decide about your personal health.
When a doctor tells you that you need an operation or you will die and you tell the doctor, “No operation for me,” that is your personal choice. We all have that choice, but if you have something that is so contagious that it can kill others — now your decision will not just affect you. What part of this don’t you understand?
What did they do when they found the facts about Typhoid Mary? Did our government just let her go up and down the streets? Let her decide? No, they did not.
Why is it so hard for some to see that just one infected person can cause 100 more to have it.
You talk so much about the immune system. Are you thinking about all the 70-, 80- and 90-year-olds in nursing homes? Or do you just want to empty them all out and fill up the cemeteries.
Last of all, you and I are both able to write a letter to this paper because we are alive. If we cannot say, “Thanks to the Governor of Michigan,” then there is something wrong with both of us. She did not bring COVID-19 to Michigan, but she is dealing with it the best she can with no help from our elected representatives, people who know very little when it comes to health care. Anyone can be a Monday morning quarterback.
We would be a lot better off if we would get politics out of health care.
John Gancarz
Manistee