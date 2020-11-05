It doesn’t matter if you have been bullied verbally or physically. There are always mentally or even visibly damage that the victims will always have.
Most of the time the visible damage can heal with some scarring. However, mental damage can last forever. How a victim deals with it is what can change them from being a victim to becoming a survivor. Granted saying it and doing it are two different things. I know this because I myself am a survivor of bullying.
My personal story starts from when I was four years old and was in K4 when it started. It didn’t get any better in high school either. I was always being picked on. The kids back then were just as cruel as they are today, if not more so. The only other difference is we see adults doing it, too. In the ‘70s, people were still using words we now shun that have to do with racism. Words I will not write in this (letter to the editor).
What is interesting to me and most of the people is that bullying starts in schools and carries on into the rest of the world. It doesn’t matter if you are a teacher, student or co-worker. Bullying is everywhere and yet no one is immune from it. We can’t stop the bullies because there will always be someone who does it. However, we can change how the victims deal with it.
Whether we deal with it through (mental health counselors, psychologists and psychiatrists) and medication or through coping skills, we the victims decide that, not the bullies. We can go through a lot of therapy by going to groups that have other victims who share their stories. Or we can find things we like to do and take the negative emotion and direct it into art, writing, music or even acting in a play.
By putting your feelings into the art or other things, it helps you vent without harming yourself or others. By doing so, you are transforming the negative into a positive. Therefore, taking the bullies power over you away from them. Again easier said than done, I know. But it can be done.
I am living proof it can be done. Just remember we might not be able to stop them. But we can stop thinking or being their victims and become survivors.
Denise Hopkins
Ludington