After watching the debate with President Trump and Joe Biden on Sept. 29, I came across with one opinion: I do not think a President of the United States of America should get flustered enough during a heated debate to say, shut up you clown.
If that would have been negotiations with Russia, China or North Korea, it would have started World War III. Plain and simple, Joe Biden is not fit to hold that office. It's to important a job when the world could suffer because you can't control your emotions.
Mark R. Larsen
Ludington