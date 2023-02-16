To protect Michigan citizens, the Michigan Legislature passed the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act 451 of 1994 — (7) An individual shall not hunt with a firearm within 150 yards of an occupied building, dwelling, house, residence, or cabin, or any barn or other building used in connection with a farm operation, without obtaining the written permission of the owner, renter, or occupant of the property.”
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) takes the position that they are above the law and do not have to obey this act. Consequently they, their agents and sub-contractor can fire a high-powered rifle close enough to your home to put you and your family at risk of injury or even death.
I spoke to an officer of the DNR about this and he claimed that what they do is not hunting.
If that is the basis for not obeying the law, then the law should be changed to not reference hunting but rather reference discharging a firearm.
The 150 yards in the act is inadequate except for shotguns with bird shot loads. It should be at least 400 yards for a rifle.
And everyone including the DNR must obey the law. If it is OK with you to have shooting close to your home, you can give them written permission to do so.
I have contacted Sen. Jon Bumstead and Rep. Curt VanderWall several times about this danger to their constituents.
Representative and then Senator VanderWall did call me about the subject and Senator Bumstead’s office did call me regarding this matter both indicating they would look into it, but to date they have not advised me of any progress in getting the DNR to obey the law or taking action to change the law in a way that would mandate the adherence to it by everyone.
Terry Grams
Ludington