Television news and ads report that foods containing vitamins, minerals and food concentrates can be used to support the immune system to help the body stay healthy during this flu season. I have seen hundreds of news channel reports that the COVID-19 vaccine is the only answer to stopping the pandemic. I would suggest that if we supported the body’s immune system we would not be suffering from a pandemic, no vaccine needed.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention's “Table 3, Conditions contributing to deaths involving COVID-19,” for the period Feb. 1 to Dec. 5 states that only 6% of all death certificates in the United States showed COVID-19 as the only cause. The other 94% of deaths attributed to COVID-19 had 2.9 or more additional conditions or contributing causes, such as heart failure, renal failure, poisoning, malignant neoplasms and respiratory failure. Should these be COVID-19 deaths?
COVID-19 is a SARS-CoV-2 virus first detected in 2019. There are three main categories of COVID-19 tests: Molecular (PCR), antigen (“rapid”) and antibody (blood). The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and antigen tests are used to detect current infections and are the tests most often used. The PCR usually uses sample material collected via the nose and looks for genetic material from the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The antigen test usually uses a throat swab and looks for proteins that live on the SARS-CoV-2 virus’s surface. The antibody test is not meant to pick up a current infection of SARS-CoV-2. It searches for specific antibodies that show if you have previously had coronavirus.
False PCR negative results are reported to be as low as 2% and as high as 37%. False PCR positive results are close to zero. False antigen negatives are reported to be as high as 50%. False antigen positives are near zero. Most testing reported on television is PCR testing and is reported as confirmed cases (those who have tested positive). The confirmed cases, it is such a big number, are presented as if the world is going to end.
I asked (two local TV newsrooms) what type of testing was used and what were the testing thresholds. I was told that they only relay the information from the local health department. No investigative reporting here. So, the implication is, if you have a positive PCR test you are spreading a deadly virus, and you are a threat to public health.
But what if the testing swab simply retrieved some fragments of a long-dead virus from deep within your nose and you are no more infectious than you were before COVID-19. The PCR test has amplification thresholds. If this threshold is set above 40, it is sensitive enough to detect fragments left over from an old infection that poses no risk, but will give authorities high numbers of confirmed cases. High confirmed test numbers cause fear, isolation and corporate profits. A little knowledge of testing parameters can go a long way towards erasing that fear and isolation.
The CDC has an article titled “Excess Deaths Associated with COVID-19.” A graphic in the article, “Weekly number of deaths (from all causes)” shows that the weekly death rate in the United States is around 60,000 deaths per week since 2017. When you look at the graph, you will see that the death rate in 2020 is above 60,000 20 times and at or below 60,000 32 times representing about an 18% increase in the death rate since 2017. Since the total U.S. population has increased by 2% and those over 65 have increased by 13%, are we really in a pandemic?
Both drugmakers and federal government officials admit that although vaccines are created with the purpose of keeping the public safe, they can cause serious, and sometimes fatal, side effects. In the 1970s and '80s, drugmakers paid out millions to plaintiffs in hundreds of vaccine-related injury lawsuits. The litigation was complex and expensive for both sides. Eventually, some drugmakers decided to stop making vaccines altogether. This drew alarm from public health officials, who worried about existing vaccines and also the development of new vaccines.
In 1986, Congress passed a law, The National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, which protects vaccine manufacturers from being sued in civil personal injury and wrongful death lawsuits resulting from vaccine injuries. Since the program was created, it has paid out more than $4 billion to those harmed by vaccines. Why not strengthen the body’s immune system instead of taking a chance on a vaccine?
Aldon Maleckas
Custer