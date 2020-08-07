The first responsibility of government is to protect the health and safety of its people. Gov. Whitmer has performed admirably keeping us as safe as possible from COVID-19. Michigan is one of a few top-performing states minimizing infection and death rates.
What has Rep. Jack O’Malley done to help protect us? When Gov. Whitmer refused to re-open the economy at the speed he and Sen. Curt Vanderwall demanded, they began a social media campaign to disparage the governor in an attempt to turn public opinion against her.
Mr. O’Malley enlisted the help of four county sheriffs, pressuring them to sign a public statement accusing Whitmer of overstepping her authority and suggesting they wouldn’t enforce her directives. When nothing slowed Gov. Whitmer’s persistence to protect Michigan, the Republican legislature including O’Malley and VanderWall, sued Gov. Whitmer to have her emergency powers overturned.
Mr. O’Malley berates those who report non-compliant businesses as “hall monitors” and offers encouragement to those who refuse to wear masks labeling it a personal choice rather than the selfish negligence for public health that it is. He dismisses the seriousness of the pandemic we face promising we can open the economy safely while presenting no data or medical expertise to corroborate his false declarations.
Mr. O’Malley has politicized his office and cannot be effective as representative of the people of the 101st district. His decisions are guided by politics, and not by the best interests of his constituents. It’s time to change our leadership in the 101st.
Eric Lampinen
Manistee