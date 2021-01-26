We will live or die as result of your immediate community and the justness of your society. We live in cities, go to bars, eat in restaurants, etc. We have learned that we cannot do everything ourselves, we need others. COVID-19 is destroying our communities because of our government’s demand for lockdowns, isolation and the destruction of small businesses. Is this justice?
The National Vital Statistics System’s COVID-19 Alert No. 2, (dated March 24, 2020), states the following, “New ICD code introduced for COVID-19 deaths.” “However, the rules for coding and selection of the underlying cause of death are expected to result in COVID-19 being the underlying cause more often than not.” “COVID-19 should be reported on the death certificate for all decedents where the disease cause or is assumed to have caused or contributed to death.” This allows death certificate preparers to state COVID-19 was the cause of death if someone tested positive for COVID-19, but fell and died of a broken neck. The increase in the number of COVID-19 deaths has caused fear, isolation and destruction of our small businesses.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provides supporting information in their “Provisional Death Counts for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Updated: Dece. 30, 2020.” In this document, the CDC states that, “For 6% of the deaths, COVID-19 was the only cause mentioned.” Following this statement is “Table 3. Conditions contributing to deaths involving coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), by age group, United States. Week ending (Feb. 1, 2020) to (Dec. 26, 2020).” For the remaining 94% of deaths, “on average, there were 2.9 additional conditions of causes per death.” The new code mentioned above has allowed death certificates to show more COVID-19 deaths. We know that COVID-19 deaths instill fear, isolation and destruction of our small businesses.
One would assume from all the information that we see on television about closing this and closing that, the ICUs over flowing and lockdowns happening that the overall death rate in the United States would be skyrocketing. Not so. “Provisional Death Counts for Coronavirus Disease 201- (COVID-19), Updated: December 31, 2020” “Table 1. Deaths involving coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)…Week ending Feb. 1, 2020 to Dec. 26, 2020” shows the deaths in the United States from all causes to be 2,913,144. This gives an average weekly death count of 60,690 during COVID-19 which is approximately the weekly death count since 2017.
(Local television stations) could not tell me what type of tests were used to report “confirmed cases” on their news programs. I contacted the local health department and received no reply. SARS-CoV-2 virus is used to test for COVID-19. An International Consortium of Scientists in Life Sciences (ICSLS) have submitted a retraction request to the European public health journal “Eurosurveillance” concerning the protocol (how to correctly perform the test) for detecting the SARS-CoV-2 virus using a real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test. The PCR test is used by the World Health Organization (WHO). The PCR is the test commonly used in the United States to detect COVID-19 in individuals.
The ICSLS review report — the result of a peer review authored by scientists with specialties in microbiology, virology, molecular genetics and molecular biology, immunology, pharmacology and other science fields — found “severe errors” in (the testing procedure) of the RT-PCR which “render the SARS-CoV-2 PCR test useless” and “unsuitable as a specific diagnostic tool to identify the SARS-CoV-2 virus.” The peer review shows that the PCR test, using the WHO-protocol, detects substances other than COVID-19 which results in an excessive amount of false positive tests. The scientist, in the peer review, determined that the protocol suffered from numerous technical and scientific errors. “This paper will show numerous serious flaws in the Corman-Drosten paper, the significance of which has led to worldwide misdiagnosis of infections attributed to SARS-CoV-2 and associated with the disease COVID-19. We are confronted with stringent lockdowns which have destroyed many people’s lives and livelihoods, limited access to education and these imposed restrictions by governments around the world are a direct attack on people’s basic rights and their personal freedoms, resulting in collateral damage for entire economies on a global scale.”
The CDC is allowing deaths to be called COVID-19 deaths even though there are serious contributing conditions. The PCR test is designed by the WHO to give an excessive amount of false positive COVID-19 tests. The ultimate goal appears to be instill fear, isolate, divide, make you powerless and destroy small businesses. United we stand, divided we fall. Talk to your commissioners.
Aldon Maleckas
Custer