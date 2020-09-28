We are the world's richest nation with great laboratories and top flight scientists and our doctors are the world's leaders of the coronavirus. With all these advantages, shamefully, the U.S. is No. 1 in how not to handle a pandemic.
When the task force President Trump appointed didn't give results as fast as he wanted, he limited the input and visibility of two top world experts in infectious diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Brix. He then chose Dr. Scott Atlas, whose specialty is neuroradiology (not infectious diseases), as the medical spokesperson for the task force. This doctor shares the president's priority of focusing on the economy and the upcoming election rather than considering the protection of American lives as the most important concern. The past and present efforts of the task force have not been effective, and the president repeatedly refuses to listen to the experts.
After 7 months of experiencing the coronavirus with no successful plans from the national government, it is time for a delegation of Americans to go to several countries that have done well in containing the virus with the purpose of listening and observing what those countries did differently than the U.S. has done.
Then, in a matter of a couple of weeks, an American strategy could be developed based on other countries' successful methods. For example, Germany, Australia and South Korea are a few of the countries that have the virus under control and are now concentrating on their economy.
The U.S. death toll of 200,000 American is equal to the population of Grand Rapids, or 25 times the population of Ludington. The 200,000 American deaths equate to a little over 604 deaths per million people. Regardless of a country's population, if the toll is over 604 deaths per million, that country did worse than the U.S. Conversely, if the death toll per million is less than 604, then that country did better than the U.S.
Germany's death toll is 113 per million, which is much lower than our country's 604. If the U.S. had the same number as Germany, that means only 34,400 U.S. citizens would have died.
Australia's number is 32 deaths per million which means if the U.S. matched Australia, only 10,922 Americans would have died.
South Korea's number is seven deaths per million. If the U.S. matched South Korea's number, only 2,317 Americans would have died. To repeat, we would have had only 2,317 deaths, not 200,000.
More than 195,000 Americans would not have died and hundreds of thousands in the U.S. who have recovered from the virus would not have suffered if the US had matched the numbers of Germany, Australia or South Korea.
By comparison, it is easily seen that the U.S. has done a terrible job in fighting the coronavirus. It is horrible to think about what has happened to so many Americans. It is shocking to discover that among all the countries in the world, the U.S. death toll per million is listed among the 10 countries with the highest death toll.
These numbers mean that hundreds of thousands of people mourn the deaths of loved ones, including my family. I personally had a 70-year-old relative who was hospitalized for weeks. He was alone with no family members allowed to visit him until his wife was given permission to be with him for a few minutes two days before he died. I have five relatives who experienced a few weeks of suffering. Two of them were hospitalized for a week or so, and one of them was discharged to fight a fever of 105 degrees alone in his home. Several months after becoming infected with the virus, two of them continue to experience breathing issues. And the virus still runs wild.
Maybe Americans have a right to be disgusted, embarrassed and angry that in some other countries, the governments and citizens worked together to contain the virus while with the lack of leadership in the U.S., we have failed and continue to fail to work together. There has been no consistent, aggressive leadership coming from the president in fighting the coronavirus.
I agree with this statement made by others: "Many of the 200,000 deaths in the U.S. would not have happened if the U.S. would have responded like some other countries." I believe this proves President Trump has failed and is continuing to fail in keeping Americans safe from the coronavirus. Will President Trump and our leaders improve, or will the U.S. experience thousands more needless deaths from the coronavirus?
Walt Leinberger
Ludington