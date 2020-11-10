Congratulations to all who ran for the Ludington School Board. I am glad that we all who ran in the Ludington School Board election ran a clean campaign against one another and didn’t get caught up into using mudslinging. I will be running another campaign again when it comes time for another school board election
Although I won’t be able to sit on the Ludington School Board as a school board member I will still continue my education of how the school board public meetings work. I shall keep informed about the local school district news by attending the public meetings whether they are held in-person or on Zoom.
I want to thank Jeff Kiessel for conducting an interview with the candidates. I hope next time we all will be able to be part of the candidate forums. I hope that next time I will be able to go out and meet and talk with the voters which was not possible this time due to the COVID pandemic.
I would like to thank everyone who supported my campaign and voted for me. I feel that for my first time running for a nonpartisan elected office that I did extremely well by earning 3,150 votes. Congratulations, again, to Mike Nagle, Dr. Bret Autrey, and Steve Carlson on their re-elections. Stay safe and stay well. See you at the next school board meeting.
Jason Wolven
Ludington