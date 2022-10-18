At the heart of the local economy and the backbone of virtually every great community, you will find a chamber of commerce celebrating and promoting the diversity and uniqueness of their community. Your local chamber of commerce is no different. As Chamber of Commerce Day approaches on Oct. 19, I wanted to take the opportunity to share the important work of the chamber here in Mason County, and announce a very important change to our organization.
Often we are asked, What does the Chamber do? Whether it is economic development, tourism, community events, advocacy, or business development and growth programs, the chamber of commerce is the “go to” resource for information. We are the convener of people and a place where things get done. In short, we provide the community leadership necessary to develop the economic well-being of our community.
As we further our work and reach in Mason County, we also wanted to make sure our brand image aligned with this work. Earlier this fall, the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors officially adopted a new organizational name: Chamber Alliance of Mason County.
The chamber has long been a collaborative partner with other entities and important institutions and organizations in our community, creating a strong partnership and alliance of business and community resources and advocates.
The board felt the new name would more accurately represent the partnership between the chamber and neighboring organizations including, but not limited to, Ludington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, Mason College Access Network, Mason County Promise, Community Foundation for Mason County, Ludington Downtown Development Authority, The Right Place, and West Shore Community College. We are a one-stop resource for our business partners and community.
A full rollout of our name and brand identity will happen in January 2023, and we are very excited to continue our important work in the community with this new name.
As we celebrate Chamber of Commerce Month throughout October, we invite you to take a moment to stop in and meet your chamber alliance staff and learn more about the work we do and the contributions we make on behalf of our local businesses and the community. We would love the opportunity to share more about the power of being a Chamber Alliance member, and if you are already a loyal member, we would love to say thank you.
Brandy Miller
Chamber president/CEO