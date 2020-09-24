I am a lifelong Christian. Also, I am a lifelong Democrat, but somehow the Republican Party got the idea that I am a GOP member, thus they send me countless, right-leaning papers, surveys and requests for financial support.
Usually, I throw the unwanted documents in the trash. However, the recent arrival of a packet of information from the Faith and Freedom Coalition, a conservative Christian organization, pushed me to reply.
Enclosed was a “Letter of Thanks and Support” for our president. I was asked to join the 10 million other recipients who are expected to sign this letter, and then return it to FFC, which would then deliver this bundle of love mail to President Donald Trump.
The letter outrageously claims, “The Left openly says they want to burn America down” while depicting the Left as “looters and rioters.”
I am outraged. I am part of the Left, I love my country and I cherish the First Amendment which guarantees freedom of speech and assembly. I admire the dedicated protesters who have rallied behind the Black Lives Matter movement and called for racial justice. A majority of those protesters, 93 percent, are peaceful, law-abiding advocates who respect the dignity and the rights of all people.
The few who attend these protests who are violent and destructive come from the ranks of the Boogaloo, Proud Boys, Q-Anon, alt-right and, yes, the Antifa. Joe Biden has condemned violence and lawlessness on both sides. Donald Trump has made his vicious charges against only on the Left. We need a president who combats violence, destruction and violation where it lurks.
Also, the FFC’s letter to Trump lauds him for his “strong leadership, especially during the Coronavirus pandemic.” Trump has lied to the American people about the seriousness of the pandemic, undermined the guidance of the medical experts and prevented the U.S. Postal Service from delivering a supply of masks to every household in America. These actions by our president do not reflect Christian behavior, and they do not warrant support from the Christian community.
The letter goes on to say Democrats created a “Russia hoax” and an “Impeachment Farce” when, in fact, Donald Trump tried to blackmail the president of Ukraine, our ally, in hopes of creating an unfounded scandal on Joe Biden. The Congress honored its duty to protect the Constitution and rightly impeached our president.
Jesus commands us to love one another. The Ten Commandments tell us we shall not bear false witness against others. Trump smears the names and ends the careers of those who bravely step up to hold him accountable. He lies to promote himself. Trump’s actions do not reflect Christian values.
A survey position from the FFC was equally egregious, stating, “The Democrat-controlled House of Representatives recently voted to allow illegal aliens to vote in U.S. elections.” This is entirely untrue, and so absurd it does not warrant further attention. However, Trump’s heartless treatment of immigrants does. Separating children, including babies, from their parents is cruel and ruinous for these families, and criminal. Such behavior not only defies Christianity, but also all standards of human decency.
Trump would gladly end the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare. I see nothing Christian about cutting off millions of Americans from their health care coverage, especially in the thick of a deadly pandemic. When Jesus asked, “Do you want to be healed?” I believe he was speaking to every ailing, blind, crippled person gathered at the pool at Bethsaida, each hoping to be cured. Two thousand years later, we, as a society, are faced with the same question. Do we want to be healed? The is an overwhelming, “Yes.” A loving Christian response would guarantee that health care needs of all are met.
Trump has reversed progress in combating the ravages of the climate crisis. A dramatic rise in hurricanes on the Atlantic seaboard and the Gulf, extensive flooding in the Midwest and wild fires on the West Coast have caused monumental disasters for countless Americans. I see no Christian mercy in ignoring the climate crisis. Christians are called to join the many others who cherish and protect God’s glorious creation, Earth, our island home.
As a Christian, I reject the position of the FFC. Christians strive to love God with all their heart, soul and mind, and likewise love their neighbors and themselves. I fail to see much love from the FFC or Donald Trump.
Pamela Blair
Hamlin Township