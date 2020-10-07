I was privileged and proud to have worked alongside Ted May in Chicago and Gary, Indiana, as we both had the honored responsibility of serving our citizens as career FBI special agents. The badge and credentials we earned and carried empowered us to engage in investigations, at times lengthy and often arduous, but always thorough, meticulous and ethical. The characteristics of our investigations are also, not surprisingly, the same characteristics of Ted.
Highly regarded and always respected, Ted was an investigator who methodically and diligently followed each lead, no matter how small or seemingly insignificant, as he treated witnesses and victims with respect, dignity and compassion. Using deductive and logical reasoning, Ted came to his conclusions based on the facts and evidence and not on speculation or pre-determined beliefs as he did his level best to ensure that justice was served for each and every victim. All of those exemplary traits, as well as his previous work as a teacher, youth coach and adult education administrator, have given Ted the ability to hear, listen and understand all sides of every story before he comes to a conclusion or makes a decision.
For sure, Ted remains a close and dependable friend of mine, over 30 years after I first met him, but more importantly, he was and is a trusted colleague who patriotically served his country for 28 years with honor, integrity and courage. He had my back and those of all of our law enforcement brethren and I know he’ll have the back of every Ludington citizen as he seeks to serve others once again.
Hard worker, common sensical, not a partisan and always a strong advocate for fairness. That’s just the type of person needed to serve as councilman of the First Ward in Ludington: Ted May.
Gary M. Dunn
Sellersburg, Indiana