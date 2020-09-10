My mom sends me a card in the mail for every holiday we celebrate, including my half birthday. Through many moves to different cities and countries, Ludington has never felt very far, thanks to the (U.S. Postal Service) and my diligent mom. I am grateful that my most recent move brought me back to Michigan to begin my Master of Public Policy degree at the University of Michigan.
It is incredibly concerning to see that the postal service is being toyed with for political reasons. People in our communities rely on the postal service for life saving medications, to connect with others during times of joy and sorrow, and to provide for their families like the 220,000 USPS employees, 20% of them veterans.
The fact that President Trump and Postmaster Louis DeJoy are using the postal service as a political tool is very disheartening. We are fortunate to have Michigan’s Sen. Gary Peters leading an investigation into the delays in mail delivery.
I wish everyone in our community health, safety and companionship during these difficult times. I hope you take advantage of the postal service to check-in on a loved one and to vote by mail as soon as possible so that your voice is heard. Our community is better with the postal service in it.
Marianna Smith
Ludington