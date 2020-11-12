To those who viewed Monday’s city council meeting, what you observed (or missed) was the most unprofessional, demeaning and disrespectful behavior witnessed from a sitting mayor.
While it was wrong of me to use foul language in response to the mayor’s behavior which was directed towards me (which I’d like to apologize for losing my cool), I do not apologize for leaving the meeting.
I refuse to remain sitting through a meeting and be subjected to any more of his condescending comments or behaviors. I truly feel bad for this city that we have a mayor who feels it’s OK to act superior towards others. If a citizen wants to know something concerning the city, then it’s a relevant question to be asked by their councilor, regardless of the mayor agrees with the question or not. To have the mayor censor the question and demand council to move past it without answering it is down right unprofessional, and to have the rest of council discuss another council member while they are not present is unethical as well.
I will continue to be a voice for those who feel they have no voice regardless if the mayor tries to censor or reprimand me. My term doesn’t end until Dec. 31, and I will continue to ask relevant questions until then. The citizens have a right to have someone ask questions for them and that was what I was voted in to do two years ago, not to dictate what I want or my own personal opinions or biases.
Good luck, good people of Ludington.
Angela Serna
Ludington