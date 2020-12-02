The following is a resolution that was submitted by the Mason County Democratic Party as a letter to the editor:
Resolution supporting the use of masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19
Whereas, the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is a respiratory disease that can result in serious illness or death, and is spread through close human contact, even between or among individuals who may be asymptomatic; and
Whereas, Mason County and the surrounding West Michigan area have recently experienced a significant increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases; and
Whereas, it is necessary to protect vulnerable individuals by putting in place reasonable measures and safeguards to prevent the further spread of the virus; and
Whereas, medical and epidemiological experts report that the use of face masks and similar face coverings can considerably lessen the spread of COVID-19 and thereby save lives; now, therefore
Be it resolved, that the Mason County Democratic Party hereby declares its strong support for the use of masks and face coverings by individuals who are in close contact with others in order to slow the spread of COVID-19; and
Be it further resolved, that the Mason County Democratic Party calls upon the Michigan Legislature, the Mason County Board of Commissioners, and the District 10 Board of Health to implement reasonable measures to require the use of face masks and ensure the safety of all people who live, work and vacation in Mason County and the surrounding areas.
Adopted as the unanimous resolution of the delegates to the Fall Mason County Democratic Convention, held remotely via Zoom teleconferencing, this 17th day of November, 2020
Ed Miller
Mason County Democratic Party