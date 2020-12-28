I read the Dec. 23 long letter supporting the body’s immune system to fight COVID-19 instead of taking the vaccine (“Believes in supporting body's immune system”). He questions testing accuracy, death reporting rates and the new vaccines safety. He doesn’t believe we are in a pandemic.
Regardless whether you agree with the numbers or think the danger from the COVID virus is overblown, there is only one reality, the Ludington hospital ICU’s (were at or near) capacity with critically sick people. The hospitals in other parts of country are out of ICU space. Health care workers are exhausted. This is happening all around the world. This reality cannot be dismissed.
(The writer) is not smarter than all the scientists and health care workers. Vaccines worked for polio, tuberculosis, etc. Wear you masks, limit you gatherings (and) stay safe until we can be vaccinated.
Jerry Skar
Hamlin Township